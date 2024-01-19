EA FC 24 Alphonso Davies TOTY Flashback SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest rumors turn out to be true, players will be able to complete the EA FC 24 Alphonso Davies TOTY Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team very soon. Reliable leaker FUTZone has shared the information on their Twitter account. With this, Alphonso Davies becomes the latest Flashback SBC to get leaked, following Bruno Fernandes, N'Golo Kante, and Alex Morgan.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed any details regarding the EA FC 24 Alphonso Davies TOTY Flashback SBC. However, certain predictions can be made since Flashback SBCs have been released previously in Ultimate Team. As EA Sports has already confirmed the TOTY promo's release date, there is a faint idea of when Alphonso Davies' special card will be available in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Alphonso Davies TOTY Flashback SBC release?

So far, EA Sports has only confirmed the starting date of the promo, which begins later tonight on January 19. As per a leaked schedule by FIFATradingRomania, the defender cards are going to be added on January 23. This could be the same date when the EA FC 24 Alphonso Davies TOTY Flashback SBC gets released in Ultimate Team.

Players should also keep the window of January 25 to February 2 in mind. During this period, all the TOTY cards are going to be available in packs, and it could be the same time when EA Sports might release Davies' Flashback SBC. Readers are advised to not draw any premature conclusions regarding the release date before the challenge is officially available in Ultimate Team.

How much will the EA FC 24 Alphonso Davies TOTY Flashback SBC cost?

The potential cost of any challenge depends on the level of conditions and how many tasks are involved. Usually, the market valuation of a footballer's exisiting Ultimate Team card serves as a good indicator. As of writing, Davies' Thunderstruck item is valued around 430,000 coins, but it's expected to go down over the next few days.

The TOTY Flashback version is expected to have better stats and higher overalls. It could also feature two Playstyle+, increasing the card's utility. Hence, players should keep a budget of 500,000 coins-600,000 coins in terms of fodder if they want to complete the challenge.