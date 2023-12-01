EA FC 24 Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC - Cheapest solution, how to complete, and more

The Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and players can obtain a special card for their Ultimate Team squad through it. This challenge introduces a really amazing item dedicated to Griezmann that has received some interesting boosts compared to the Frenchman's base card. Moreover, this card won't require players to open any packs. All they have to do is complete the tasks in this challenge to get it.

Your first job is to estimate the number of coins you'll need to get the fodder needed to beat the new SBC. This will help you decide whether you should attempt it. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC.

All Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC tasks and conditions in EA FC 24

Despite the great card it offers as a reward, the Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC is relatively simple and comes with only three tasks. However, the conditions you have to meet to accomplish them are restrictive.

While this challenge could be hard to complete for beginners, veterans should have most of the needed cards. Here are the requirements you have to meet to beat this SBC:

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - La Liga

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

This new POTM SBC will cost about 520,000 coins to beat if you get all the fodder directly from the FUT market. However, you can reduce that amount by using cards in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, you can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder.

Is the EA FC 24 Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC worth doing?

After completing this challenge, you'll unlock an 89-rated Griezmann card that is certainly an upgrade over his base item. It also features the Finesse+ playstyle that has been extremely overpowered in this game's meta. While its 82 Pace will require a boost, POTM Griezmann is extremely silky on the ball, thanks to his 4-star Skill Moves and 89 Dribbling. With 90 base Shooting, he will be a force to be reckoned with in front of the goal as well.

That said, there are certain things about this challenge you should consider. For one, this SBC is costlier to do compared to Griezmann's existing Trailblazers version, which is pretty similar. Moreover, a better Weak Foot than 3 stars should have been provided as well.