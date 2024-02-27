EA FC 24 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution is now live in Ultimate Team. This paid evolution option is great for those looking to power up one of their base Hero cards. While those items have reduced in their impact, the boosts offered in this evolution could be a great solution. If you want to utilize this option, you'll have to spend either 750 FC Points or 125,000 coins.

It becomes extremely important for you to analyze the requirements and upgrades properly. That will help you make the best possible decision with the EA FC 24 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution. Additionally, you will prevent wasting your valuable resources.

EA FC 24 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution requirements

Rarity: UT Heroes

Overall: Max. 88

Positions: Not CDM

Positioning: Max. 92

Standing Tackle: Max. 91

Jumping: Max. 93

Playstyles+: Max. 1

Expand Tweet

EA FC 24 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has three different levels of upgrades, each with a dedicated set of challenges that you have to complete:

Level 1 upgrade

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +1

Physicality: +3

Shooting: +2

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 3 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

Overall: +1

Rarity: Evolutions III

Pace: +1

Physicality: +3

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +1

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best players to use in EA FC 24 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution

Expand Tweet

There are 40 different options to choose from. Here are your best possible choices:

Wesley Sneijder

Paulo Futre

Enzo Francescoli

Nadine Kessler

Bixente Lizarazu

Hidatoshi Nakata

Park Ji Sung

Joe Cole

These items might have gone down on the meta, but they could become valuable additions once you complete all three levels of upgrades.