EA FC 24 Brand New Nine Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, and requirements

Brand New Nine Evolution was released in EA FC 24 today, August 24, 2024. It is free and can provide some good upgrades to lower-rated fodder cards, making them First-11 worthy. One of the most popular cards you can incorporate into this Evo is the TOTS Cole Palmer, upgrading it from 94 to 97 overall using the FUTTIES FOUNDERS Evo.

This evolution is decent and requires a bit of grinding. The evolution has three levels, for which you must play a minimum of nine matches. Considering the overall upgrade, the grind is not worth it at this late stage of the game. Especially when you can pack better players grinding the 84+ X10 SBC infinitely.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Brand New Nine Evolution and best players to use

Requirements for the new Brand New Nine Evolution (image via EA)

Here are the requirements the card must follow to be eligible for this evolution:

Overall : Max 95

: Max 95 Shooting : Min 85

: Min 85 Dribbling : Max 94

: Max 94 Curve : Max 97

: Max 97 Total Positions : Max 3

: Max 3 PlayStyles+ : Max 3

: Max 3 Position Must Not Be: ST

The requirements are quite strict, eliminating many good cards. Here are the best selections for this evolution.

Fantasy FC Mendy (93) > Shooting Specialist Evo (95)

TOTS Palmer (94) > FUTTIES FOUNDERS Evo (95)

TOTS Zaïre-Emery (95)

Flashback Renato Sanches (94)

TOTS Moments Goretzka (95)

TOTY Icon Matthäus (93) > FUTTIES Ultimate Defender Evo (95) > FUTTIES Premium Upgrade Evo (95)

UCL RTTF Kroos (94) > FUTTIES FOUNDERS Evo (95)

Showdown Paredes (95)

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Brand New Nine Evolution

These are the upgrades your card will get through three level-ups:

Level 1

Putting TOTS Moments Goretzka into the Brand New Nine Evo: Level 1 (Image via EA)

Overall : +1

: +1 Shooting : +1

: +1 Passing : +1

: +1 Dribbling : +1

: +1 Physical: +1

Level 2

Putting TOTS Moments Goretzka into the Brand New Nine Evolution: Level 2 (Image via EA)

Overall : +1

: +1 Shooting : +2

: +2 Dribbling : +1

: +1 Physical : +1

: +1 Weak Foot: +1

Level 3

Putting TOTS Moments Goretzka into the Brand New Nine Evolution: Level 3 (Image via EA)

Pace : +1

: +1 Shooting : +3

: +3 Physical : +2

: +2 PlayStyles Plus: Trivela

Here are the challenges you must complete:

Level 1 challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals / Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals / Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2 challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals / Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in-game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals / Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

This is all you need to know about the Brand New Nine Evolution. You can go for this evolution to upgrade a specific player in your team. Otherwise, it is better to await a better alternative.

