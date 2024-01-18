EA FC 24 Bruno Fernandes TOTY Flashback SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest rumors prove to be true, the EA FC 24 Bruno Fernandes TOTY Flashback SBC is arriving very soon to Ultimate Team. The information has been shared online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and there are many reasons to be excited. Moreover, this should come as great news for Manchester United and Portuguese fans in particular.

While a bulk of special cards during the TOTY promo will be released via packs, several SBCs and objectives are also expected to be released very soon. So far, EA Sports hasn’t confirmed any details regarding the EA FC 24 Bruno Fernandes TOTY Flashback SBC. Certain speculations can be made since such challenges have been released previously in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Bruno Fernandes TOTY Flashback SBC released?

As of now, there is no confirmed date, but EA Sports has mentioned that the promo starts tomorrow, January 19. The full schedule hasn't been announced yet, but rumors suggest midfielder cards are being released on January 21. They will be available in packs until January 23 before being replaced by the special items of defenders and goalkeepers.

Expand Tweet

There's a high chance for the EA FC 24 Bruno Fernandes TOTY Flashback SBC to be released either on January 21 or January 22. This should serve as the ideal alternative for players to obtain a special card that doesn't require them to open any packs.

That said, readers are advised to wait for official confirmation before drawing any conclusions regarding the release date.

How much will the EA FC 24 Bruno Fernandes TOTY Flashback SBC cost?

Typically, the cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks that must be completed and their conditions. Bruno Fernandes already received a promo item earlier in Ultimate Team as part of the RTTK promo. The 90-rated item is currently priced at 125,000 coins on consoles and 190,000 on PC.

The upcoming TOTY Flashback card should have a higher overall and better stats than the RTTK version. Players can expect the SBC to cost between 500,000 to 600,000 coins. If the card has two plastyle+, the completion cost might be even higher.