EA FC 24 Cafu Icon SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

The EA FC 24 Cafu Icon SBC is all set to be released during the TOTY promo, according to content specialist FIFATradingRomania (@fifa_romania on X). The upcoming SBC is set to feature the base version of the legendary Brazilian wing back, who has been an icon for his clubs and country alike. If the rumor turns out to be true, players will be able to obtain one of the best right backs in the game.

As of now, EA Sports hasn't officially mentioned any information about this challenge. That said, certain predictions can be made about the upcoming EA FC 24 Cafu Icon SBC. This is partly possible as the card in question is present in Ultimate Team and can be acquired from packs or the market.

When will the EA FC 24 Cafu Icon SBC release?

The rumor suggests that the SBC will be launched during the TOTY promo. The popular set of events will begin later tonight, on January 16, so this SBC could appear as early as tonight. However, January 19 and January 21 seem like more plausible dates.

Expand Tweet

January 19 is expected to be the date for the main TOTY events, while January 21 is a Sunday. Typically, EA Sports has released plenty of Icon SBCs thus far on Sundays, making January 21 a possible date as well. Either way, readers are advised not to draw any premature conclusions about the dates and to wait for the official communication from EA Sports.

How much will the EA FC 24 Cafu Icon SBC cost?

Typically, the completion cost of any SBC is determined by the number of tasks and their conditions. When it comes to Icon SBCs, EA Sports has used the market valuation of the cards as a great indicator. As of writing, the base version of Cafu costs about 650,000 coins on consoles and 750,000 coins on PC.

The upcoming SBC should have a completion cost of about 700,000 coins, making it a pretty attractive proposition. Of course, you will be able to reduce the completion costs by using fodder already present in your Ultimate Team collection.

It is important to note that fodder prices are expected to go up once the TOTY promo begins.