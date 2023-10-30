EA FC 24 Centurions Upgrade Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA FC 24 players can utilize the brand new Centurions Upgrade Evolution to improve some of the recent cards, which are part of the ongoing promo. The latest evolution has been added to Ultimate Team, and it's available to everyone for completely free. This will make it a really exciting choice for many, although there are certain limitations you'll have to keep in mind.

Centurions Upgrade is the third evolution that has been added following the release of the ongoing promo. The first two have excited many fans with the kind of upgrade they can provide. Tonight's addition is far more limited in terms of which cards they can be used upon. However, using it properly will allow you to utilize some of the lesser-rated promo items, and help them to stand out in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Centurions Upgrade Evolution requirements

Like all evolutions, the Centurions Upgrade has its own set of requirements. This is the first time where an evolution can be used on a specific promo only. Moreover, only a few number of cards that match the requirements can be used as part of it.

Rarity: Centurions

Pace: Max. 87

Shooting: Min. 53

Overall: Max. 85

Shooting: Max. 85

The requirements really makes the latest evolution quite limited, with only a handful of cards eligible for it.

EA FC 24 Centurions Upgrade Evolution upgrade conditions

This evolution has two levels of upgrades, and you'll have to fulfill certain conditions to achieve them. While you can stop at just the first level, doing so will only partially improve your card, and it's not recommended.

Level 1 Upgrades:

Overall: +1

Passing: +1

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 1 Upgrade Conditions:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Upgrades:

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 2 Upgrade Conditions:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

All available EA FC 24 Centurions Upgrade Evolution players

There are only four players who can be made part of this evolution so far. It's worth noting that the Centurions promo is expected to get a second team, which is likely going to include some more cards who will be eligible for this upgrade. Here are the current four footballers who can be improved by making them a part of this challenge:

Robert Andrich

Lewis Dunk

Iker Muniain

Ryerson

Any further names released as part of Team 2 will be added here upon their release and eligibility.