EA FC 24 Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC: How to unlock the special card

The Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC is now live in EA FC 24, introducing yet another special card as part of the ongoing Trailblazers event. While a bulk of this series' items have been added to packs, you can guarantee a promo card without having to rely on luck. All you have to do is complete this new SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. Moreover, you can do so at an affordable cost by using cards already available in your FUT collection.

This is the third instance of a Trailblazers promo card being introduced as part of a special challenge. Your first task is to determine the number of coins you'll need to complete this inclusion. This will help you to decide whether to attempt it in the first place. The best way to get an idea of your potential expenses is by analyzing the Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC's tasks in EA FC 24.

The Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC offers a decent card to all EA FC 24 players

The Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC is relatively simple to complete compared to some special challenges that were released in Ultimate Team earlier. It includes two separate tasks, each with its own set of stipulations. You'll have to complete both of them to add Declan Rice's promo card to your Ultimate Team squad.

Here are the requirements you have to meet to complete this new SBC:

Task 1 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

The Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC is available for the next fourteen days, which leaves you ample time to complete it. If you get all the fodder you need to use in it from the market, this challenge will cost about 120,000 coins to beat. However, you can reduce that amount by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Moreover, you can grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more rewards that you can use in this SBC as well.

Is the Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC worth it in EA FC 24?

Stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

Tonight's challenge is a good addition, especially if you have a squad based around the Premier League. After completing the challenge, you will get an 87-rated CDM card of Declan Rice, which can also be played as a CM.

It comes with the Press Proven Playstyle+, which is exceptionally useful in the game's current meta. Moreover, it also has a couple of extremely useful Playstyles in the form of Block and Intercept.

Additionally, this Declan Rice card has received a big boost in its Pace (78), which goes well with its 87 Defense and 85 Physicality. This is a truly well-valued SBC, and its reward will remain viable for a couple of months in the meta.