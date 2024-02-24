EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use

The EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team. This is the second evolution EA Sports has released in the last two days, giving players another great option for free. Additionally, tonight's evolution comes with flexible requirements, allowing you to consider various choices.

Let's analyze the requirements and upgrades of the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution. The upgrades allow you to shortlist the best possible choices.

EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution requirements

Here are the requirements for this evolution:

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall: Max. 86

Positions: LW

Playstyles+: Max. 1

Pace: Max. 89

Shooting: Max. 83

Defending: Max. 49

EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution could be tedious to complete, as there are four levels of upgrades. Each level has a specific set of requirements. Naturally, completion will take a considerable amount of time.

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Level 3 upgrade

Overall: +1

Dribbling: +1

Finishing: +4

Long Passing: +8

Level 4 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Overall: +1

Rarity: Evolutions II

Passing: +1

Shooting: +1

Stamina: +4

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Level 4 upgrade challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Score and assist using your active EVO player in 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro

Best players to use in EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution

There are over four million choices for this evolution, and here are some of the best ones.

Cody Gakpo FC Versus Ice version

Rodrygo TOTW

Freddie Ljungberg Base Hero

Melvine Malard RTTF

Melvine Malard TOTW

Carlos Vela Radioactive

Athenea Triple Threat

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

David Costa TOTW

These are some of the most notable cards you could include in this evolution.