EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use

The EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team. This is the second evolution EA Sports has released in the last two days, giving players another great option for free. Additionally, tonight's evolution comes with flexible requirements, allowing you to consider various choices.
Let's analyze the requirements and upgrades of the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution. The upgrades allow you to shortlist the best possible choices.
EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution requirements
Here are the requirements for this evolution:
- Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution
- Overall: Max. 86
- Positions: LW
- Playstyles+: Max. 1
- Pace: Max. 89
- Shooting: Max. 83
- Defending: Max. 49
EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution upgrades
The latest evolution could be tedious to complete, as there are four levels of upgrades. Each level has a specific set of requirements. Naturally, completion will take a considerable amount of time.
Level 1 upgrade
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Pace: +1
- Passing: +1
- Shooting: +1
- Dribbling: +1
Level 2 upgrade
- Overall: +1
- Pace: +1
- Passing: +2
Level 3 upgrade
- Overall: +1
- Dribbling: +1
- Finishing: +4
- Long Passing: +8
Level 4 upgrade
- PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: Evolutions II
- Passing: +1
- Shooting: +1
- Stamina: +4
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
Level 3 upgrade challenges
- Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
Level 4 upgrade challenges
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Score and assist using your active EVO player in 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro
Best players to use in EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution
There are over four million choices for this evolution, and here are some of the best ones.
- Cody Gakpo FC Versus Ice version
- Rodrygo TOTW
- Freddie Ljungberg Base Hero
- Melvine Malard RTTF
- Melvine Malard TOTW
- Carlos Vela Radioactive
- Athenea Triple Threat
- Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
- David Costa TOTW
These are some of the most notable cards you could include in this evolution.