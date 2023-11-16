EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC: How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC is now live in EA FC 24. Players can complete yet another challenge to earn a special card for their respective Ultimate Team squads. This becomes the latest Player of the Month SBC to be released in Ultimate Team. It features a special card for Bayer Leverkusen's wonderkid. To get the card, you won't need to open any packs.

All you have to do is complete the challenge and its required task. The first job is to estimate the amount of coins you need to get the required fodder.

This will help you decide about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the predicted costs is by analyzing the Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC task in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC task

The Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC is pretty easy to complete as it has only one task. The solo task's terms and conditions are also pretty manageable, even if you're a beginner.

Expand Tweet

Task - Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The main cost of tonight's SBC will be due to the mandatory requirement of an 86-rated item. You can reduce the final price using items already available in your Ultimate Team collection. As this card is available for one month, you can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Based on your weekly performance, you'll earn different packs that will help you get more fodder. These cards will ensure you can complete the challenge at a lesser cost and save your coins for other purposes.

Is the EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC worth it?

After completing the solo task, you'll earn an 87-rated CAM card, with plenty of decent stats. Despite the lack of a playstyle+, it has plenty of playstyles, with some useful ones as well. Both the shooting and pace will need a boost with the help of suitable chemistry styles.

This SBC is perfect for those just starting in Ultimate Team or looking to develop a Bundesliga-themed squad. There haven't been too many special items from the German top division, and this is one of the more usable items as well. It could be a great option if the card fits in your Ultimate Team lineup.