FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand is available as of today (September 1, 2024) in EA FC 24 as a craftable SBC. EA is going all in with these SBCs, especially considering the game is near the end of its cycle. Rio Ferdinand is one of the best center-backs in the game. He features all the meta PlayStyles and is possibly the third-best for the role behind Virgil Van Dijk's MYM card and Saliba's EURO PTG card.

This SBC is very affordable and can be easily crafted with fodder. Considering that the 85+ X10 packs are now infinitely repeatable, getting hold of premium fodder has become extremely easy. You need to submit a total of seven teams which would require an expenditure of 380,000 coins.

All tasks for FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand

Requirements for FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand SBC (Image via EA)

Here are all the teams that you will need to submit and their requirements:

Trending

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Exactly Bronze Number of players: Exactly 11

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Exactly Silver Number of players in the squad: 11

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Min. 85 Number of players: 11

The Red Devils

Players from Manchester United: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 91

Min. 91 TOTS or TOTW players: Min. 1

Min. 1 Number of players in the squad: 11

The Three Lions

Number of players from England: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 92

Min. 92 TOTS or TOTW players: Min. 1

Min. 1 Number of players in the squad: 11

Top Notch

Number of TOTS or TOTW players in the squad: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 93

Min. 93 Number of players: 11

94-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min. 94

Min. 94 Number of players in the squad: 11

Cheapest solutions for FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand

Stats of the FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand (Image via EA)

Here are the cheapest possible players you can get to craft the teams required for FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand:

On a Loan

Gerard Moreno (83)

Foden (85)

Marta Torrejon (84)

Laporte (85)

Catarina Macario (84)

Immobile (85)

Ginter (84)

Diaz (84)

Kolo Muani (84)

Katoto (88)

Alex Remiro (84)

The cost to build this team from scratch is 20,000 coins.

The Red Devils

FUTTIES Icon Hiero (96)

FUTTIES Hero Riise (96)

FUTTIES Hero Ljungberg (96)

Oriol Romeu (80)

Renan Lodi (79)

Aleix Garcia (80)

Arnau Martinez (80)

Lindelof (80)

TOTS Moments Kerr (96)

FUTTIES Hero Berbatov (96)

Garbowska (79)

This team will set you back by 70,800 coins.

The Three Lions

Renan Lodi (79)

FUTTIES Icon Hiero (96)

TOTS Moments Goretzka (95)

FUTTIES Marquez (95)

Rall (79)

FUTTIES Milito (95)

Audero (79)

FUTTIES Hero Ljungberg (96)

FUTTIES Kalulu (95)

Henderson (79)

Shimizu (79)

This team will empty your reserves by 77,250 coins.

Top Notch

Foyth (80)

Memeti (80)

FUTTIES Icon Shevchenko (97)

Ziyech (80)

TOTS Rice (96)

FUTTIES Icon Bergkamp (97)

FUTTIES Icon Smith (96)

Copa America PTG Bruno Guimarães (96)

FUTTIES Hero Berbatov (96)

Oriol Romeu (80)

Suso (80)

Building this team will require an investment of 85,700 coins.

94-Rated Squad

FUTTIES Milito (95)

Rodri (89)

FUTTIES Icon Smith (96)

TOTY Ederson (90)

FUTTIES Hero Ricken (95)

Diani (89)

TOTS Icardi (95)

van Dijk (89)

FUTTIES Hero Kohler (95)

Kane (90)

FUTTIES Márquez (95)

You will need to expend about 124,100 coins for this team.

Also Read: David De Gea EA FC 25 rating: Former Manchester United goalkeeper returns in-game after a year-long hiatus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!