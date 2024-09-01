FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand is available as of today (September 1, 2024) in EA FC 24 as a craftable SBC. EA is going all in with these SBCs, especially considering the game is near the end of its cycle. Rio Ferdinand is one of the best center-backs in the game. He features all the meta PlayStyles and is possibly the third-best for the role behind Virgil Van Dijk's MYM card and Saliba's EURO PTG card.
This SBC is very affordable and can be easily crafted with fodder. Considering that the 85+ X10 packs are now infinitely repeatable, getting hold of premium fodder has become extremely easy. You need to submit a total of seven teams which would require an expenditure of 380,000 coins.
All tasks for FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand
Here are all the teams that you will need to submit and their requirements:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players: Exactly 11
Rising Star
- Rare players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
- Number of players in the squad: 11
On a Loan
- Squad Rating: Min. 85
- Number of players: 11
The Red Devils
- Players from Manchester United: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 91
- TOTS or TOTW players: Min. 1
- Number of players in the squad: 11
The Three Lions
- Number of players from England: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 92
- TOTS or TOTW players: Min. 1
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Top Notch
- Number of TOTS or TOTW players in the squad: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 93
- Number of players: 11
94-rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min. 94
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Cheapest solutions for FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand
Here are the cheapest possible players you can get to craft the teams required for FUTTIES Icon Rio Ferdinand:
On a Loan
- Gerard Moreno (83)
- Foden (85)
- Marta Torrejon (84)
- Laporte (85)
- Catarina Macario (84)
- Immobile (85)
- Ginter (84)
- Diaz (84)
- Kolo Muani (84)
- Katoto (88)
- Alex Remiro (84)
The cost to build this team from scratch is 20,000 coins.
The Red Devils
- FUTTIES Icon Hiero (96)
- FUTTIES Hero Riise (96)
- FUTTIES Hero Ljungberg (96)
- Oriol Romeu (80)
- Renan Lodi (79)
- Aleix Garcia (80)
- Arnau Martinez (80)
- Lindelof (80)
- TOTS Moments Kerr (96)
- FUTTIES Hero Berbatov (96)
- Garbowska (79)
This team will set you back by 70,800 coins.
The Three Lions
- Renan Lodi (79)
- FUTTIES Icon Hiero (96)
- TOTS Moments Goretzka (95)
- FUTTIES Marquez (95)
- Rall (79)
- FUTTIES Milito (95)
- Audero (79)
- FUTTIES Hero Ljungberg (96)
- FUTTIES Kalulu (95)
- Henderson (79)
- Shimizu (79)
This team will empty your reserves by 77,250 coins.
Top Notch
- Foyth (80)
- Memeti (80)
- FUTTIES Icon Shevchenko (97)
- Ziyech (80)
- TOTS Rice (96)
- FUTTIES Icon Bergkamp (97)
- FUTTIES Icon Smith (96)
- Copa America PTG Bruno Guimarães (96)
- FUTTIES Hero Berbatov (96)
- Oriol Romeu (80)
- Suso (80)
Building this team will require an investment of 85,700 coins.
94-Rated Squad
- FUTTIES Milito (95)
- Rodri (89)
- FUTTIES Icon Smith (96)
- TOTY Ederson (90)
- FUTTIES Hero Ricken (95)
- Diani (89)
- TOTS Icardi (95)
- van Dijk (89)
- FUTTIES Hero Kohler (95)
- Kane (90)
- FUTTIES Márquez (95)
You will need to expend about 124,100 coins for this team.
