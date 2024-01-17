EA FC 24 Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC - Expected release date, cost, and more

If the latest rumor turns out to be true, fans will be able to complete the EA FC 24 Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC very soon in Ultimate Team. Reliable content creator and insider FIFATradingRomania has shared this information on their X account. Incidentally, this makes Sawa the first TOTY Icon that is currently rumored to come as an SBC item.

So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed any details about the upcoming TOTY challenges. However, certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC based on how such releases have worked in previous games like FIFA 23. Also, FC 24 has already witnessed its fair share of Icon challenges.

When will the EA FC 24 Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC release?

EA Sports has confirmed that the TOTY promo will begin on January 19. According to FTR, the first week of that content (January 19-26) will see sequential releases. January 21-23 are the dates when midfielders are going to be made available in different packs of Ultimate Team.

Hence, the EA FC 24 Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC could be released either on January 21 or on January 22, when the daily content drops at 6 pm UK time. Moreover, the SBC could also be released between January 25 and February 2, when all the TOTY promo cards will be available in the packs.

It's worth noting that these dates are speculative, and the SBC might not arrive on any of the suggested dates.

How much will the EA FC 24 Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC cost?

The upcoming challenge could be a really expensive one. Sawa's base card is currently valued at 570,000 coins on consoles and 730,000 coins on the PC. The upcoming version is almost certain to have a better overall and stats compared to his base item.

Moreover, rumors suggest that all TOTY Icons will have two playstyle+, making them a lot more effective than their base versions. Hence, players should expect Sawa's challenge to cost between 1.2-1.3 million coins minimum. A lower completion cost than this could certainly make this challenge a bargain.