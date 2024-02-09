EA FC 24 Pedro Neto Future Stars SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Pedro Neto Future Stars SBC is set to arrive soon in Ultimate Team if the recent rumors are to be believed. The information has been shared by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania, who posted the news on their X account. It was already rumored that the Portuguese attacker would be featured in the upcoming promo. It now appears he will be coming as a SBC rather than in packs.

So far, any and all information surrounding the EA FC 24 Pedro Neto Future Stars SBC is purely speculative in nature, as EA Sports hasn't confirmed anything. However, certain predictions can be made about the possible special challenge and how much it could cost to be completed.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Pedro Neto Future Stars SBC to release?

Expand Tweet

It's already confirmed that the Future Stars promo begins on February 9, and usually, EA Sports releases a promo SBC on the opening night. This makes it highly possible that Neto's Future Stars promo could appear tonight.

However, there are plenty of other special SBCs that are rumored to appear in Ultimate Team as well. This includes active footballers like Massago and Claudia Pina and a legend in the form of Andriy Shevchenko.

Hence, it's pretty likely that the EA FC 24 Pedro Neto Future Stars SBC could be released at a later date. February 14 is another possibility as recently, EA Sports has been releasing special cards on Wednesdays in the form of SBCs.

EA FC 24 Pedro Neto Future Stars SBC expected costs

The Future Stars promo begins on February 9 (Image via EA Sports)

The final cost of any SBC depends on its number of tasks and their conditions. An exact price can be determined only after the SBC's actual release; however, players should still keep a budget of at least 400,000 coins.

If Neto has two playstyles+, it could lead to higher completion costs as well. Moreover, fodder prices are incredibly inflated as of writing, which will lead to more expenses as well. Hence, players are advised to start saving their fodder if they're interested in obtaining this dynamic winger.