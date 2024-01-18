EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham TOTY card stats leaked

The EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham TOTY card could become one of the best-ever additions to Ultimate Team if the latest rumor is to be believed. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has predicted the rumored Team of the Year item's key stats. While Bellingham has several unique cards already in Ultimate Team, none of them will come close to the rumored version if this leaker's information is accurate.

So far, EA Sports hasn't revealed anything other than the release date and starting time of the TOTY promo. However, leaks have helped players get a glimpse of what's coming in Ultimate Team. If the rumored stats turn out to be true, the EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham TOTY card might go extinct from the Ultimate Team market.

What are the EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham TOTY card stats?

The stats of any card in Ultimate Team can be broadly divided into two parts: key stats and face stats/all stats. Naturally, all attributes of the EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham TOTY card aren't available as of this writing since it hasn't been officially released. However, if these key stats predicted by FUT Sheriff are accurate, the rumored card could be incredible on both the offensive and defensive ends of the pitch:

Overall: 96

Position: CM

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

dribbling: 96

Defense: 90

Physicality: 91

Playstyle+ 1: Technical

Playstyle+ 2: Power Shot

How much will the EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham TOTY card cost?

The exact cost of the card will be determined by its market demand and supply. Unless EA Sports wants to surprise fans, the odds of getting him from packs will be pretty low. Moreover, almost all players who obtain him from packs will be using him in their respective lineups.

As of writing, Bellingham's TOTGS item is the most expensive one available on the market, with an average cost of about 650,000 coins. With far better stats, a higher overall, and two playstyle+, the rumored TOTY card should have a price of at least about 2 million coins, if not more. Initially, there's a great chance of it going extinct as well. If that happens, players will have to wait until more copies of this item are supplied through packs.