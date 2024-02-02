EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the rumors are true, the EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team. While EA Sports is yet to confirm the results of the poll that went live in January, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has broken the news on their X account. Kirian was part of a five-man nomination for his performance in the domestic league matches last month.

Despite the lack of any official information from the developers, certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC. This is based on how similar challenges were released previously in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC release?

Expand Tweet

The upcoming SBC is expected to release this week, so it may be available as early as later tonight on February 2, 2024. That said, it could also be dropped tomorrow on February 3, since the RTTF promo is going live later today. Players can expect at least a new promo card to be added as a special challenge as well.

That said, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation regarding the dates before making any premature speculations. The existing Anton Dobvyk La Liga POTM SBC is still available for the next three days, and the EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC could be released when the Ukrainian's special challenge expires.

How much will the EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC cost?

Expand Tweet

Typically, POTM SBCs can vary widely where completion costs are concerned. The cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks it contains, and also on their conditions. That said, the completion cost of this leaked SBC is unlikely to be very high. This is despite how inflated fodder prices currently are in Ultimate Team.

Interested players should still keep a budget between 80,000 and 100,000 coins if they want to complete this challenge. While the completion cost is expected to be on the lower end, the upcoming special card could be a good fit for beginners just getting started in Ultimate Team.