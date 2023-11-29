The Lee Kang-In Thunderstruck SBC is now live in EA FC 24, and players can add an exciting item to their respective Ultimate Team squads. EA Sports has added one more item to the ongoing promo, making it even better for the players. Since this card is part of a special challenge, you won't have to open any packs to secure the item.

All you have to do is complete all the tasks that are part of tonight's SBC. The main job is to calculate the possible costs that will allow you to decide about attempting the challenge in the first place.

The best way to get an idea about the predicted costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Lee Kang-In Thunderstruck SBC in EA FC 24.

All Lee Kang-In Thunderstruck SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Lee Kang-In Thunderstruck SBC is a relatively easy one to complete as it has only two tasks. The conditions associated with both are relatively simple, making it a good choice even for beginners.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's challenge will cost about 60,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the Ultimate Team market. However, using cards from your own collection will certainly reduce the final price.

This SBC will be available for the next 13 days (as of November 29), allowing you to grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will allow you earn different rewards as well as save your coins for alternate uses in Ultimate Team. The packs will be rewarded to you based on your weekly performances.

Is the EA FC 24 Lee Kang-In Thunderstruck SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 86-rated LW card, which can also operate at LM and ST. The 88 Pace and 88 Dribbling fit well with the 4* skills, but the 3* weak foot is a major concern. The 84 Shooting always needs a boost with suitable chemistry styles.

While this card has four playstyles, a playstyle+ will make it a better item. However, it could receive boosts in stats and new playstyles depending on how well PSG does in the next three Ligue 1 matches. If this card gets all three levels of upgrades, that will certainly make this SBC a possible bargain in the future.