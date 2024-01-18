EA FC 24 Lionel Messi TOTY card stats leaked

The stats of the EA FC 24 Lionel Messi TOTY card have been leaked. Despite the lack of any official information from EA Sports, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has confirmed the key stats and overall of the upcoming card. Based on the available information, players could soon have access to one of the best cards released in Ultimate Team so far.

As of this writing, it's largely expected that the Argentine will be part of the starting lineup for TOTY. His base item might have received a few nerfs; the upcoming EA FC 24 Lionel Messi TOTY card could completely change the meta. Moreover, it appears that his upcoming item will have two Playstyle+.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks, and the information is subject to change upon official confirmation.

All EA FC 24 Lionel Messi TOTY card stats

The stats of any card in Ultimate Team can be divided into two broad parts: key stats and normal stats. The key stats refer to six different attributes that are visible on the card itself. Also referred to as face stats, these numbers are a combination of multiple attributes and determine how effective any card will be.

Here are all the leaked key stats of the upcoming EA FC 24 Lionel Messi TOTY card:

Overall: 97

Position: CF

Pace: 91

Shooting: 96

Passing: 97

Dribbling: 98

Defense: 40

Physicality: 77

Playstyle+ 1 - Pinged Pass

Playstyle+ 2 - Technical

How much will the EA FC 24 Lionel Messi TOTY card cost?

This card will be released via packs, but the odds of getting it are expected to be low. This will indirectly result in higher market valuations. While the supply will be low, the demand will be incredibly high due to just how good the card's stat looks at this point.

Messi's Radioactive item, his best version in the game, is currently valued at 1.2 million coins on consoles and 1.4 million on PCs. The upcoming TOTY version will be a lot more expensive, by the look of things. While he might even be extinct in the market at the start, he could eventually become available in the range of 5-6 million coins.