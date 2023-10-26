EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (Week 6) - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The sixth iteration of the Marquee Matchups SBC has been released in EA FC 24, allowing players to snag a few packs by completing tasks based on upcoming footballing fixtures. As the weekly Squad Building Challenge, Ultimate Team enthusiasts usually keep a lookout for the MM challenges to get some packs without spending a lot of fodder.

With EA FC 24 having released a month ago, even beginners should have a rudimentary idea of the Marquee Matchups SBC. Regardless, this article is a short guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge and will provide all the relevant information.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is live in EA FC 24

With a number of big games coming up, the latest Marquee Matchups SBC is themed around some iconic rivalries with tasks based on this weekend's El Clasico as Real Madrid face off against Barcelona at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The much-awaited Manchester Derby, slated to happen this Sunday, is also featured in the tasks.

Without further ado, here are all of the requirements for the Squad Building Challenge, with the pack reward for each task listed below.

Task 1: LOSC Lille v AS Monaco

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from France in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Nations represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same League #: Minimum of 2

# of Silver players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 14

Estimated cost of fodder to complete: 2,000 to 2,500 Coins across all platforms

Pack reward: Gold Pack

Task 2: Inter v Roma FC

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Serie A in the squad: Minimum of 2

# of Leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of 4

Same Club #: Maximum of 5

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 2

Player level: Minimum Silver

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 18

Estimated cost of fodder to complete: 2,500 to 3,000 Coins across all platforms

Pack reward: Mixed Players Pack

Task 3: Manchester United v Manchester City

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Manchester United in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of players from Manchester City in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

# of Gold players in the squad: Minimum of 3

Player level: Minimum Silver

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 22

Estimated cost of fodder to complete: 3,000 to 3,500 Coins across all platforms

Pack reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Task 4: Barcelona v Real Madrid

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Barcelona (Men's or Women's) in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of players from Real Madrid (Men's or Women's) in the squad: Minimum of 1

Same Nation #: Minimum of 4

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 26

Estimated cost of fodder to complete: 3,500 to 4,000 Coins across all platforms

Pack reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Is the Marquee Matchups SBC worth it?

Completing all of the four tasks in the Marquee Matchups SBC is highly recommended to maximize rewards, as the group reward for doing so is a Premium Gold Players Pack. This means, that for an estimated fodder cost of 11,000 coins, EA FC 24 players can get their hands on five packs.

The Marquee Matchups SBC will be available to attempt for another week, meaning players looking to pack some unique cards from the ongoing promos, such as the current Trailblazers and the upcoming Centurions, can get a number of packs without extensive effort.