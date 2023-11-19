The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC is now available in EA FC 24, offering players a guaranteed new Icon card for their Ultimate Team squad. This challenge is pretty similar to an earlier one. However, it has better rewards in its pool. You also won't need to open packs to get an Icon up for grabs as part of this challenge. All you have to do is complete the new inclusion before it expires to get the card.

Determining how many coins you'll need to spend on this challenge will help you figure out whether it's worth attempting. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC.

All EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC tasks and conditions

The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC is relatively simple to complete as it contains only two tasks. While both of them have their own stipulations, meeting these conditions shouldn't be a problem for most players:

Task 1 - 83-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC can be completed for about 160,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the FUT market. A bulk of that cost comes from the TOTW item that you'll have to use in this challenge's first task. Its second segment is also quite costly, requiring an 86-rated squad.

You can reduce the aforementioned completion cost by using items already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will automatically bring it down and save your coins for alternative uses in Ultimate Team.

You can always grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more packs that can then be opened for more fodder to employ in this challenge. Furthermore, you can use the seasonal rewards to find higher-rated fodder. This will automatically bring down the challenge's cost.

Is the EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get a guaranteed base Icon card for your Ultimate Team squad. It will be rated 89 or lower, so the final valuation of this SBC's reward will ultimately depend on your luck. That said, you could end up finding an item that's a lot more valuable than the completion cost of this inclusion.

This is certainly a very well-priced Icon SBC, which can be beaten quite easily if you have enough surplus fodder in your Ultimate Team.