EA FC 24 Milan Skriniar Radioactive SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Milan Skriniar Radioactive SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and players can unlock a robust defensive talent for their respective Ultimate Team squads. A bulk of the ongoing promo players are now available in packs, but you won't have to rely on your luck to get this one. All you have to do is complete the tasks before the SBC expires from Ultimate Team.

The first job is to estimate the total amount of coins that you'll need in order to get the required fodder. Having an idea about the cost will help you make a decision about attempting the challenge in the first place.

The best way to get an estimate of the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Milan Skriniar Radioactive SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Milan Skriniar Radioactive SBC tasks

The Milan Skriniar Radioactive SBC is relatively straightforward in terms of the number of tasks that you'll have to complete. There are two, each with its own terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's SBC will cost about 175,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using items that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. This will automatically help you save your coins for alternate uses in Ultimate Team and also improve the valuation of the rewards.

You can always grind different EA FC 24 modes to win more packs that can provide you with the necessary fodder. The challenge will be available for the next 13 days (as of December 2), so you can take your time to grind more fodder.

Is the Milan Skriniar Radioactive SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 87-rated CB item, which is extremely strong defensively. With 87 Defending, 86 Physicality, and 83 Pace, it will be right up there on the top in terms of defensive ability. Interestingly, it has the Power Header+ playstyle, which could make the card extremely potent on corners.

Overall, it's definitely a great card that provides plenty of links with Ligue 1 items. However, a higher number of playstyles related to defending would have made the SBC much more valuable for players. While it does come with the Jockey playstyle, both Anticipate and Block are missing.