EA FC 24 Raul FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Raul FUTTIES Icon SBC was dropped today in the SBC section by EA. This Icon card comes with a 98 rating and plays mainly in the center-forward position while also being able to play as a striker or an attacking midfielder. Considering that it is an Icon SBC, this challenge is requires a very reasonable145,000 coins to complete the five teams that you must submit.

The Raul card features some great stats and playstyles. With 98 shooting and 96 dribbling, the card also comes with Tiki Taka, Technical, Chip Shot, and the Finesse shot Playstyles+. Technical+ along with 96 dribbling has potential for great R1 dribbling plays inside the penalty area and finally a great finish potential with Finesse shot+ and 98 shooting.

All tasks for EA FC 24 Raul FUTTIES Icon SBC

5 teams you need to submit for Raul Icon SBC (Image via EA)

In total, you need to submit five teams to complete the Raul FUTTIES Icon SBC. The following are the squads and their specific requirements that you need to follow in order to build them:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Exactly Bronze Number of players: 11

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Exactly Silver Number of players: 11

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min. 82

Min. 82 Number of players: 11

Galacticos

Galacticos squad building requirements (Image via EA)

Players from Real Madrid in your squad: Min 1

Min 1 TOTS or TOTW players in your squad: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 88

Min 88 Number of players: 11

League Legend

League Legend squad requirements (Image via EA)

Players from La Liga in your squad: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min. 90

Min. 90 Number of players: 11

That is all the squads and their requirements. The challenges are quite easy to complete because of the abundance of high-rated fodder in EA FC 24 right now. You can do the 84+ X10 packs an infinite number of times to stock up high-rated fodder.

Cheapest solutions for EA FC 24 Raul FUTTIES Icon SBC

Stats of the Raul FUTTIES Icon SBC (Image via EA)

The squads are easy to craft and can be completed without spending much even if you decide to complete the Raul FUTTIES Icon SBC using players from the transfer market. These are the cheapest squads you can build:

On a Loan

Oyarzabal (83)

Skhiri (81)

Prasnikar (83)

Le Normand (82)

Gonzalez (81)

Engen (82)

Rrahmani (81)

Kjaer (81)

Rui Silva (81)

Kepa (81)

Savic (82)

It costs about 5,550 coins to build this team from the ground up.

Galacticos

Reiten (88)

Blundell (83)

Kingsbury (84)

Alex Remiro (84)

Greats of the Game Icon Zambrotta (93)

Dunn (84)

Casemiro (89)

Tchouameni (84)

Harder (84)

Team of the Season Moments Bonucci (93)

Skriniar (84)

Crafting this team from scratch is going to cost you 55,850 coins.

League Legend

Team of the Year Icon Matthaus (83)

Tonali (86)

Golazo Hero Park Ji Sung (92)

Robertson (86)

Iago Aspas (85)

Geyoro (86)

Szczesny (86)

Pedri (86)

Mahrez (86)

UWCL RTTF Horan (92)

Copa America Team of the Tournament Munoz (94)

Building this team will set you back by 75,900 coins.

