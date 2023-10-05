EA FC 24 RTTK Marquee Matchups SBC - How to complete, lowest cost, and more

A new Marquee Matchups SBC is now available in EA FC 24, coming amid this title's ongoing RTTK promo. This latest Squad Building Challenge contains multiple tasks, each of which offers valuable packs that you can win by completing the associated segment. Moreover, these packs may win you an RTTK item as well. All you need to do to get this challenge's rewards is to beat it.

Your expenses in completing this inclusion will be determined by the amount of fodder you have to buy from Ultimate Team's market. Having an idea about how many coins you'll have to spend to beat this challenge will help you decide whether to attempt it. The best way to predict your expenses is by analyzing the tasks that are part of EA FC 24's Marquee Matchups SBC.

All EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC tasks

As usual, the latest Marquee Matchups SBC has four tasks. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them in, and doing all four isn't mandatory. However, completing the full set is necessary if you want to earn this challenge's group reward. Here are the tasks in this SBC and how to complete them:

Task 1 - Standard Liege vs Club Brugge

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Max 5

Silver Players: Min 2

Player Level: Min Bronze

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Reims vs As Monaco

# of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 2

Same Club Count: Min 3

Nationalities: Min 4

Rare: Min 3

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Juventus vs Torino

# of players from Juventus: Min 1

# of players from Torino: Min 1

Clubs: Min 4

Gold Players: Min 3

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Manchester City vs Arsenal

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Same League Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC will cost about 15,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, there could be wide fluctuations depending on the supply of some of the items. Moreover, the latest set will be live for the next six days (as of October 5), so you can use the time to grind different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

This will help you to complete all the tasks at a cheaper cost and save your coins for other purposes in EA FC 24.