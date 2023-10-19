EA FC 24 Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC: How to unlock the card?

The Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC is now available in EA FC 24, introducing yet another special challenge for the players to complete. The latest SBC features a special card of the Guinean international who has been in sensational form in the ongoing Bundesliga season. His performances in September have now been duly rewarded, and all you need to do is complete the challenge to unlock the card.

The first task will be to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the SBC. The price of completion will be determined by the amount of fodder that you'll have to buy in order to complete the requirements. The best way to predict the possible cost is by analyzing the tasks of the Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC in EA FC 24.

All tasks and conditions of the Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC in EA FC 24

The Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC is a simple challenge to complete, as there's only one task. The conditions are easy to manage, even if you're a beginner. The required fodder to meet the stipulations should be relatively easy to find as well.

The latest POTM SBC (Image via Futbin)

Task - Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's POTM SBC can be completed for as little as 20,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can complete it for cheap by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, you can always grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals for more fodder.

Doing so will allow you to save your coins and complete the challenge for far cheaper.

Is the Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC worth it?

Srehou Guirassy has received a special card as part of the ongoing Trailblazers promo, which is available at 10,000 coins. It's close to the quick-sell amount, so that card is extremely affordable. The POTM SBC item has the same overall but better passing stats and a 4* weaker foot.

An 84-rated card is already well below the current power curve of EA FC 24, especially in the forward position. Some cards with less overall often have overpowered stats and playstyles. This POTM item has neither, which makes it mediocre at best. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, it's best to avoid this challenge and save your fodder for other SBCs.