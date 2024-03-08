EA FC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution guide: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

EA Sports has announced the latest free EVO specifically for the Showdown series, with the EA FC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution not available to Ultimate Team players. While not as enticing as some of the other Evolutions currently live in the game, the +2 boost it provides can help some of the cards in the promo to get quite an edge and does not require players to spend UT coins to access it.

The fanbase has widely praised the EVO mechanics introduced in EA FC 24, which allows players to upgrade cards by completing challenges. Even slight upgrades to the overall ratings can make a huge difference in performance on the pitch, allowing lower-rated cards to become viable in online play.

With the release of the Showdown series this week, EA Sports has announced several Evolutions featuring the cards in tandem to keep things interesting.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution

As a free EVO, the requirement for cards to be eligible for EA FC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution is quite low. Any Showdown card released with the dedicated Squad Building Challenges over the promo's duration can be evolved, provided that they win the Showdown matchup, without spending any extra coins.

Here is a list of the top eligible cards, ranked best to worst as per their overall base ratings:

Ibrahim Sangare (89) Alexis Mac Allister (89) Manuel Akanji (89) Bobby Clark (89) Daphne Corboz (88) Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira (88)

While these six are some of the current top players eligible for the Evolution at the time, the list will expand significantly throughout the Showdown promo, allowing EA FC 24 players to evolve other players as well.

Eligible cards of the EA FC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution

Like other EVOs released in the game, the EA FC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution also has multiple upgrades that will give separate boosts to the card. Here is a breakdown of the two levels of boosts:

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Dribbling +1

Level 2 Upgrades

Passing +1

Defending +2

Physical +1

As a free Evolution, the boost in the stats is not a lot, with almost all of the ratings getting a +1 upgrade, except for defense, which gets a +2 if both level 1 and level 2 upgrades are gained. Here are the challenges that need to be completed for each level.

Level 1 Challenges

Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on a Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using the active EVO player in the squad.

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on a Minimum of Semi-Pro difficulty using the active EVO player in the squad.

Level 2 Challenges

Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on a Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using the active EVO player in the squad.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on a Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using the active EVO player in the squad.

The individual challenges are not hard, with EA FC 24 players not even required to play online multiplayer modes to complete them.

While the upgrades are not as enticing as some of the other evolutions, the EA FC 24 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution is free and stacks on top of the dynamic upgrades for the cards, giving them a potential total of +3 to their overall rating.