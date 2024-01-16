EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and it has officially started the TOTY celebrations. Players can now add an amazing card to their respective squads by completing all the tasks that are part of the challenge.

It will be crucial for the players to analyze all the tasks of the EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC and understand their stipulations. It will help them to get an estimate about the price, and whether they should attempt the challenge at all or not.

All EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC tasks

Task 1 - Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Bronze Players

Task 2 - Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Silver Players

Task 3 - On a Loan

Min. Team Rating: 81

Task 4 - Gunners

Min. 1 Players from: Arsenal

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 83

Task 5 - League Finesse

Min. 1 Players from: La Liga

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Task 6 - League Legend

Min. 1 Players from: Premier League

Min 1 Players from: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 87

Task 8 - 87-Rated Squad

Min Team Rating: 87

Task 9 - 88-Rated Squad

Min Team Rating: 88

Task 10 - Top-notch

Min Team Rating: 88

Min 1 players from: Team of the Week

EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

Task 1 - Born Legend

Any 11 Bronze Rare Items

Cost : 2,200 coins

Task 2 - Rising Star

Any 11 Silver Rare Items

Cost : 3,300 coins

Task 3 - On a Loan

Mateo Kovacic 82

Raphael Gurreiro 82

Carlos Vela 80

Baumann 80

Grohs 79

William Carvalho 81

Aranu Martinez 80

Pervis Estupinan 80

Fran Beltran 80

Ricardo Horta 82

marine Dafeur 80

Cost : 6,200 coins

Task 4 - Gunners

Luis Alberto 84

Romelu Lukaku 84

Andrea Consigli TOTW 84

Jorginho 83

Vanessa Gilles 83

Rafaelle 82

Edouard Mendy 82

Linda Sembrant 82

Lara Prasnikar 83

Frida Maanum 82

Ashley Sanchez 82

Cost: 42,000 coins

Task 5 - League Finesse

Luis Alberto 84

Romelu Lukaku 84

Thiago Alcantara 84

Sergej Milikovic-Savic 86

Vanessa Gilles 83

Merle Frohms 85

Gabriel Megalhaes 84

Marta Torejon 84

Bukayo Saka 86

Ivan Martin TOTW 86

Jane Campbell 84

Cost : 72,000 coins

Task 6 - League Legend

Memphis Depay 84

Chiamaka Nnadozie 84

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Lucy Bronze 87

Gabriel Megalhaes 84

Catarina Macario 84

Lucas Hernandez 84

Martin Odegaard 87

Ivan Martin TOTW 86

Gregor Kobel 87

Luka Modric 87

Cost : 110,000 coins

Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad

Matthias Ginter 84

Wendie Renard 88

Bernardo Silva 88

Koen Casteels 84

Bruno Fernandes 88

Christina Endler 88

Alexandra Popp 88

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Lena Oberdorf 87

Mats Hummels 87

Laura Freigang 83

Cost : 133,000 coins

Task 8 - 87-Rated Squad

Matthias Ginter 84

Wendie Renard 88

Bernardo Silva 88

Koen Casteels 84

Bruno Fernandes 88

Christina Endler 88

Alexandra Popp 88

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Lena Oberdorf 87

Mats Hummels 87

Laura Freigang 83

Cost: 133,000 coins

Task 9 - 88-Rated Squad

Bernardo Silva 88

Marten Odegaard 87

Joshua Kimmich 88

Wojciech Szczesny 86

Bruno Fernandes 88

Ada Hegerberg 89

Lena Oberdorf 87

Antoine Griezmann 88

Luka Modric 87

Alexandra Popp 87

Irene Paredes 88

Cost : 217,000 coins

Task 10 - 88-Rated Squad

Millie Bright 85

Ana Hegerberg 89

Lautaro Martinez TOTW 89

Mario Gotze RTTK 89

Alexandra Popp 88

Alisson 88

Thomas Muller 84

Luis Alberto 84

Becky Sauerbrunn 85

Aymeric Laporte 85

Kadidiatou Diani 89

Cost: 245,000 coins

When will the EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC expire?

The current SBC will be available for 59 more days as of writing on January 16, 2024. You can also buy the card directly from the Ultimate Team market.

Is the EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC worth completing?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

Firstly, it's worth noting that the current market price of Henry's base item is nearly 100,000 coins more than what it would cost to complete the SBC. The 91-rated ST item can also operate as a CF and LW, so he's pretty versatile as well.

All things considered, the card is extremely well-balanced in several areas, and certainly worth obtaining as long as you can manage the required amount of fodder.