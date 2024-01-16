EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and it has officially started the TOTY celebrations. Players can now add an amazing card to their respective squads by completing all the tasks that are part of the challenge.
It will be crucial for the players to analyze all the tasks of the EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC and understand their stipulations. It will help them to get an estimate about the price, and whether they should attempt the challenge at all or not.
All EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC tasks
Task 1 - Born Legend
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Bronze Players
Task 2 - Rising Star
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Silver Players
Task 3 - On a Loan
- Min. Team Rating: 81
Task 4 - Gunners
- Min. 1 Players from: Arsenal
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 83
Task 5 - League Finesse
- Min. 1 Players from: La Liga
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 85
Task 6 - League Legend
- Min. 1 Players from: Premier League
- Min 1 Players from: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 86
Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad
- Min. Team Rating: 87
Task 8 - 87-Rated Squad
- Min Team Rating: 87
Task 9 - 88-Rated Squad
- Min Team Rating: 88
Task 10 - Top-notch
- Min Team Rating: 88
- Min 1 players from: Team of the Week
EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions
Task 1 - Born Legend
- Any 11 Bronze Rare Items
Cost: 2,200 coins
Task 2 - Rising Star
- Any 11 Silver Rare Items
Cost: 3,300 coins
Task 3 - On a Loan
- Mateo Kovacic 82
- Raphael Gurreiro 82
- Carlos Vela 80
- Baumann 80
- Grohs 79
- William Carvalho 81
- Aranu Martinez 80
- Pervis Estupinan 80
- Fran Beltran 80
- Ricardo Horta 82
- marine Dafeur 80
Cost: 6,200 coins
Task 4 - Gunners
- Luis Alberto 84
- Romelu Lukaku 84
- Andrea Consigli TOTW 84
- Jorginho 83
- Vanessa Gilles 83
- Rafaelle 82
- Edouard Mendy 82
- Linda Sembrant 82
- Lara Prasnikar 83
- Frida Maanum 82
- Ashley Sanchez 82
Cost: 42,000 coins
Task 5 - League Finesse
- Luis Alberto 84
- Romelu Lukaku 84
- Thiago Alcantara 84
- Sergej Milikovic-Savic 86
- Vanessa Gilles 83
- Merle Frohms 85
- Gabriel Megalhaes 84
- Marta Torejon 84
- Bukayo Saka 86
- Ivan Martin TOTW 86
- Jane Campbell 84
Cost: 72,000 coins
Task 6 - League Legend
- Memphis Depay 84
- Chiamaka Nnadozie 84
- Stanislav Lobotka 84
- Lucy Bronze 87
- Gabriel Megalhaes 84
- Catarina Macario 84
- Lucas Hernandez 84
- Martin Odegaard 87
- Ivan Martin TOTW 86
- Gregor Kobel 87
- Luka Modric 87
Cost: 110,000 coins
Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad
- Matthias Ginter 84
- Wendie Renard 88
- Bernardo Silva 88
- Koen Casteels 84
- Bruno Fernandes 88
- Christina Endler 88
- Alexandra Popp 88
- Stanislav Lobotka 84
- Lena Oberdorf 87
- Mats Hummels 87
- Laura Freigang 83
Cost: 133,000 coins
Task 9 - 88-Rated Squad
- Bernardo Silva 88
- Marten Odegaard 87
- Joshua Kimmich 88
- Wojciech Szczesny 86
- Bruno Fernandes 88
- Ada Hegerberg 89
- Lena Oberdorf 87
- Antoine Griezmann 88
- Luka Modric 87
- Alexandra Popp 87
- Irene Paredes 88
Cost: 217,000 coins
Task 10 - 88-Rated Squad
- Millie Bright 85
- Ana Hegerberg 89
- Lautaro Martinez TOTW 89
- Mario Gotze RTTK 89
- Alexandra Popp 88
- Alisson 88
- Thomas Muller 84
- Luis Alberto 84
- Becky Sauerbrunn 85
- Aymeric Laporte 85
- Kadidiatou Diani 89
Cost: 245,000 coins
When will the EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC expire?
The current SBC will be available for 59 more days as of writing on January 16, 2024. You can also buy the card directly from the Ultimate Team market.
Is the EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Icon SBC worth completing?
Firstly, it's worth noting that the current market price of Henry's base item is nearly 100,000 coins more than what it would cost to complete the SBC. The 91-rated ST item can also operate as a CF and LW, so he's pretty versatile as well.
All things considered, the card is extremely well-balanced in several areas, and certainly worth obtaining as long as you can manage the required amount of fodder.