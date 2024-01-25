EA FC 24 William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest rumors ring true, the EA FC 24 William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team. The information has been shared on X by reliable content specialist FUT Sheriff. There's a great chance for Saliba to become the first Honorable Mentions to get a SBC. So far, no official information has been shared by EA Sports regarding the EA FC 24 William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC.

That said, certain predictions can be made based on previous challenges. Moreover, the upcoming release of Honorable Mentions items is the best indicator of when this SBC might be available.

When will the EA FC 24 William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC release?

The exact release date of this pack remains unknown as of writing. However, the Honorable Mentions will be added to packs on January 26. These are special cards of footballers who missed out on the starting lineups.

EA Sports will likely release the EA FC 24 William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC, along with the other items coming to packs. Typically, EA Sports has followed this pattern every Friday when a new promo is released. Honorable Mentions might fall under the TOTY event, but it's a new set of cards.

That said, readers are advised not to make any conclusions regarding the release date. The Honorable Mentions cards are expected to be in packs for a week, so Saliba's SBC could also appear at a later date.

How much will the EA FC 24 William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

Saliba has been a popular figure this year, and some of the evolutions have raised the stakes. He has also received special items, with his best version being the Winter Wildcards in EA FC 24.

The Winter Wildcards item currently costs 190,000 coins on the market, and the prices are expected to go down further. That said, the TOTY Honorable Mentions will be much better in terms of stats. Players should keep around 500,000 coins, and the SBC could be priced similarly to the recently launched Alphonso Davies TOTY Flashback SBC.