EA FC 24 Zico Icon SBC - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

The EA FC 24 Zico Icon SBC will be available in Ultimate Team very soon, according to reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania. The Brazilian attacking midfielder isn't only great in the meta, but he's also dominant on the current power curve of the game. Naturally, an SBC rewarding his legendary card is highly anticipated.

EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed any details regarding the rumored SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on previous occurrences. It's also worth noting that the titular card is already available in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Zico Icon SBC be released?

The exact date of the EA FC 24 Zico Icon SBC remains unknown for now. According to FIFATradingRomania, it is expected to be released during the TOTY promo. The warmup for the Team of the Year is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2024. It also marks the end of the FC Versus cards and their removal from the packs.

Hence, the SBC in discussion could appear as early as the night of January 16, 2024. However, there are also two great alternative dates - Friday, January 19, 2024, and Sunday, January 21, 2024. Plenty of Icon SBCs have been released so far on Sundays, making the weekend a possible release window as well.

Readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation before drawing any conclusions.

How much will the EA FC 24 Zico Icon SBC cost?

The exact completion cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. In the case of Icon SBCs, the market valuation of the item available as a reward can serve as a great indicator. As of writing, the Base Icon version of Zico is available at around 1.3 million on consoles and 1.6 million on PCs.

The upcoming SBC should cost at least 1.2-1.3 million if the recent trends are followed. That said, the price of fodder is expected to go up with the start of the TOTY promo, which could result in a higher completion cost for the EA FC 24 Zico Icon SBC.