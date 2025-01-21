EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY player review

Team of the Year midfielders are now live in Ultimate Team, and the EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY item is among the highest-rated inclusions. The women's Balon d'Or winner has received a 97-rated version that could potentially be the best creative midfielder in the game.

The base version of the FC Barcelona Femini superstar is one of the four highest-rated players in the title, alongside Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, and Erling Haaland. She also has a Trailblazers item that was exceptional when it was released. However, her Team of the Year version is on a different level altogether.

Player reviewed: EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY

Formation used: 4411

Position/Role: LCM/Box-to-Box

Used in: Champions Finals and Division Rivals (Elite Division)

The EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY item is extremely overpowered

With the Gameplay Refresh update completely changing the game's meta and making it more attacking, agile players with passing and shooting abilities are ideal as midfielders. The EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY item is the perfect candidate for this role.

The squad (Image via EA Sports)

I used her in a 4411 formation as a box-to-box midfielder, with Centurions Rodri providing defensive support as the second midfielder. This provided her with the freedom to venture further up the field, where her Technical+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles could be used optimally.

After using the EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY item for 11 matches in Champions Finals and Division Rivals, these are her pros and cons on the virtual pitch:

Pros

1) Agility and movement

Her dribbling abilities and positioning on the virtual pitch are elite-tier. She is always in the right position to receive passes offensively, while also being defensively solid to intercept passes. The Technical+ PlayStyle and smaller stature make her extremely responsive in-game, allowing her to dribble past defenders with ease while retaining the ball even after being tackled.

2) Finesse Shots

The Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle is one of the most desirable traits in the current meta, and the EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY item showcases how overpowered it is. All eight of her goals in these 11 games were via finesse shots, both inside the box and from long range.

Aitana Bonmati TOTY has amazing PlayStyles (Image via EA Sports)

She was playing alongside Winter Wildcards Neymar in my starting lineup, and her long-distance shooting abilities eclipsed the Brazilian superstar.

3) Exceptional passing

She has almost perfect passing stats along with some of the most meta PlayStyles. The Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle allows her to play ridiculous first-time passes, while the Incisive Pass PlayStyle makes her through ball passes even more effective. The Pinged Pass PlayStyle makes her driven passes faster and more accurate, which is extremely useful in the current meta.

Cons

1) Physical presence and defensive abilities

Being only 5'4" in height, the EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY item is often let down by her small stature during defensive scenarios. While she does have the Intercept PlayStyle, she can sometimes miss out on easy interceptions due to this issue. She also lacks some important defensive PlayStyles like Anticipate and Bruiser, which can hinder her performance as a central midfielder.

Final verdict

Overall, the EA FC 25 Aitana Bonmati TOTY item is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the game. Despite not being as solid defensively as other Team of the Year midfielders like Bellingham and Rodri, she makes up for her shortcomings with her offensive abilities.

Aitana Bonmati TOTY stats after 11 games (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers who prefer formations with CDMs or defense-oriented midfielders can even use her as a CAM due to her five-star weak foot. Her performances were nothing short of spectacular, helping me secure Rank 2 in Champions Finals.

Overall rating: 9.5/10

