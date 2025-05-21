EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FIFATradingRomania, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts on social media for Ultimate Team leaks. The Brazilian winger has had several impressive moments in his short stint with Real Betis so far, and could now earn a high-rated special item during LaLiga Team of the Season.

After struggling to find consistent success at Manchester United, the Brazilian winger was sent on loan to Real Betis in January. He has been in sublime form ever since, scoring a variety of goals across all competitions and helping them secure victory on multiple occasions. The EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will definitely be a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his reputation.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania.

The EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

With FC Barcelona securing the league title and Real Madrid being their most competitive rivals, the LaLiga Team of the Season roster will undoubtedly feature plenty of players from these teams. However, there have been several impressive performers from other clubs as well, with the leaked EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC being a perfect example.

The winger has scored some exceptional goals and provided some assists as well since moving to the Spanish league. He does not have any previous special versions in Ultimate Team this season, so this SBC could give him the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.

What will the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not confirmed, X/FIFATradingRomania suggests that he could be 95-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 98

Shooting: 92

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 52

Physicality: 84

His PlayStyles have not been revealed, but he could certainly be elite-tier under the FC IQ system with the right traits.

How much will the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as he does not possess any previous boosted items in Ultimate Team this season. However, if the rumored stats prove to be accurate, then a cost of around 400,000 coins would be reasonable for an item of this caliber in the current state of the transfer market.

