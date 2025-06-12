EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This is the final EVO of the Team of the Season promo, and the boosts on offer make it worth the 100,000 FC Coins or 400 FC Points investment.

There have been plenty of paid EVOs released in Ultimate Team during the Ultimate TOTS week. These Evolutions always provide upgrades that justify their price, and the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution is no different.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Position: CAM

Passing: Max 98

Pace: Max 97

Dribbling: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are not too restrictive and will leave room for some amazing CAMs to be eligible for the boosts on offer.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution

These are some of the best and most meta options:

Rafael Leao: 92

Lionel Messi: 92

Zico: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

El Shaarawy: 92

Aitana Bonmati: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Neymar: 91

All these players will become elite-tier attackers and playmakers under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Fully Loaded EVO, the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 92)

Skills +3 star

Dribbling +12 (Max 96)

Agility +12 (Max 92)

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +5 (Max 92)

Reactions +16 (Max 91)

Passing +7 (Max 94)

Incisive Pass playStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 92)

Physical +4 (Max 88)

Balance +12 (Max 92)

Weak Foot +4 star

Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Passing +5 (Max 94)

Physical +4 (Max 88)

Ball control +12 (Max 93)

Relentless PlayStyle

Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 92)

Composure +16 (Max 91)

Shooting +5 (Max 92)

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Shadow Striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles in order to avail of the benefits offered by the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

