  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:08 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This is the final EVO of the Team of the Season promo, and the boosts on offer make it worth the 100,000 FC Coins or 400 FC Points investment.

Ad

There have been plenty of paid EVOs released in Ultimate Team during the Ultimate TOTS week. These Evolutions always provide upgrades that justify their price, and the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution is no different.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 92
  • Position: CAM
  • Passing: Max 98
  • Pace: Max 97
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are not too restrictive and will leave room for some amazing CAMs to be eligible for the boosts on offer.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution

These are some of the best and most meta options:

  • Rafael Leao: 92
  • Lionel Messi: 92
  • Zico: 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • El Shaarawy: 92
  • Aitana Bonmati: 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 91
  • Neymar: 91
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier attackers and playmakers under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Fully Loaded EVO, the EA FC 25 Conductor Junction Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 92)
  • Skills +3 star
  • Dribbling +12 (Max 96)
  • Agility +12 (Max 92)
  • Tiki Taka PlayStyle
  • Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +5 (Max 92)
  • Reactions +16 (Max 91)
  • Passing +7 (Max 94)
  • Incisive Pass playStyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 92)
  • Physical +4 (Max 88)
  • Balance +12 (Max 92)
  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Passing +5 (Max 94)
  • Physical +4 (Max 88)
  • Ball control +12 (Max 93)
  • Relentless PlayStyle
  • Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 92)
  • Composure +16 (Max 91)
  • Shooting +5 (Max 92)
  • Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
  • Shadow Striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles in order to avail of the benefits offered by the EVO:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 5 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications