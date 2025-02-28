EA FC 25 Conor Gallagher Fantasy FC SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the second week of the Fantasy FC promo arriving soon in Ultimate Team, leaker @FUT_scoreboard claimed the EA FC 25 Conor Gallagher Fantasy FC SBC will be released soon as well. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks, so the English midfielder receiving his second promo version soon can be considered credible.

The Atletico Madrid superstar already has a Thunderstruck version in Ultimate Team this season, which is widely regarded as one of the most underrated items in the game. His 87-rated version already had the stats and PLaystyles required to be overpowered on the virtual pitch, so the leaked EA FC 25 Conor Gallagher Fantasy FC SBC would be even better.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

The EA FC 25 Conor Gallagher Fantasy FC SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Atletico Madrid has been extremely consistent in LaLiga this season, and is currently competing in a close title race against Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. This will make the rumored EA FC 25 Conor Gallagher Fantasy FC SBC even more tempting, as he could receive plenty of upgrades based on his team's results in the league.

His Thunderstruck item was already impressive for the game's current meta, as he possessed well-rounded stats in all areas and had some amazing passing and defending PlayStyles. His Fantasy FC item would be significantly better and have the potential for future boosts.

What would the EA FC 25 Conor Gallagher Fantasy FC SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Scoreboard suggests he will be 89-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 84

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 86

Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, which wopuld enhance his abilities as a midfielder. With such impressive attributes and traits, he will prove to be an excellent holding or box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system.

How much would the EA FC 25 Conor Gallagher Fantasy FC SBC cost?

The Thunderstruck version of the English midfielder costs around 30,000 coins in the transfer market. With this leaked SBC item being much better in terms of stats and PlayStyles, while also having the potential for more boosts, a price of around 300,000 coins would be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

