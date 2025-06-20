EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with a 96-rated item that can play in offensive positions like striker, left winger, or CAM. He has also received the stats and traits required to excel in all of these roles.
The Real Madrid right-back suffered a devastating injury in the early stages of the season, which led to him being sidelined for the entire campaign. This has kept him from getting too many special items, making this current promo the perfect opportunity to release the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the previously released Lewandowski SBC, the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC also requires four squads. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4: Top Form
- TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 EA FC Coins. This is a reasonable price for a 96-rated CAM who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and exceptional stats in all relevant areas. He also has the Trivela+, Technical+, Incisive Pass+, and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, boosting his abilities further under the FC IQ system.