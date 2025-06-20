EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with a 96-rated item that can play in offensive positions like striker, left winger, or CAM. He has also received the stats and traits required to excel in all of these roles.

Ad

The Real Madrid right-back suffered a devastating injury in the early stages of the season, which led to him being sidelined for the entire campaign. This has kept him from getting too many special items, making this current promo the perfect opportunity to release the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Lewandowski SBC, the EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC also requires four squads. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Amoura (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Ad

Task 3: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Amoura (TOTS): 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: Top Form

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

Ad

EA FC 25 Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 EA FC Coins. This is a reasonable price for a 96-rated CAM who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and exceptional stats in all relevant areas. He also has the Trivela+, Technical+, Incisive Pass+, and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, boosting his abilities further under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More