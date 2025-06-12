EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, according to X/FUTScoreboard, which is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such leaks on social media. The English legend is renowned as one of the best playmakers the sport has ever seen, but he is rumored to receive a defensive version as part of the upcoming promo.

Ad

The Shapeshifters promo is famous for providing overpowered versions to popular players in brand-new positions. With goalkeepers receiving outfield versions and attackers playing as midfielders, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC is rumored to be a right-back.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

The EA FC 25 Ultimate Team of the Season promo has already provided gamers with plenty of overpowered SBC items to add to their squads. However, the Shapeshifters promo will undoubtedly be better, as it is one of the final events of the Ultimate Team game cycle.

Ad

Trending

The leaked EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC will add further to the hype surrounding this promo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has already received a Centurions and a FUT Birthday item so far this year. However, the rumored SBC will unlock a new side to his abilities by making him a right-back on the virtual pitch.

What could the EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC item look like?

Based on the leak released by X/FUTScoreboard, this SBC item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad

Pace: 97

Shooting: 93

Passing: 98

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 90

Physicality: 88

This version of Beckham is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Whipped Pass+, Jockey+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which will make him an excellent all-rounder at the right back position. These traits will allow him to defend and attack effectively, making him one of the most versatile players under the FC IQ system.

How much could the EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as the promo is extremely unique due to the position shifts. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, then a price of around 400,000 to 600,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More