EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, according to X/FUTScoreboard, which is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such leaks on social media. The English legend is renowned as one of the best playmakers the sport has ever seen, but he is rumored to receive a defensive version as part of the upcoming promo.
The Shapeshifters promo is famous for providing overpowered versions to popular players in brand-new positions. With goalkeepers receiving outfield versions and attackers playing as midfielders, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC is rumored to be a right-back.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard.
The EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC has been leaked on social media
The EA FC 25 Ultimate Team of the Season promo has already provided gamers with plenty of overpowered SBC items to add to their squads. However, the Shapeshifters promo will undoubtedly be better, as it is one of the final events of the Ultimate Team game cycle.
The leaked EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC will add further to the hype surrounding this promo.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has already received a Centurions and a FUT Birthday item so far this year. However, the rumored SBC will unlock a new side to his abilities by making him a right-back on the virtual pitch.
What could the EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC item look like?
Based on the leak released by X/FUTScoreboard, this SBC item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 97
- Shooting: 93
- Passing: 98
- Dribbling: 92
- Defending: 90
- Physicality: 88
This version of Beckham is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Whipped Pass+, Jockey+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which will make him an excellent all-rounder at the right back position. These traits will allow him to defend and attack effectively, making him one of the most versatile players under the FC IQ system.
How much could the EA FC 25 David Beckham Shapeshifters Icon SBC cost?
It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as the promo is extremely unique due to the position shifts. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, then a price of around 400,000 to 600,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.