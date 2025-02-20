EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

According to a recent post by AsyFutTrader on X, EA Sports will soon drop the EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC in live servers, allowing players to access a promising Argentine midfielder for their Ultimate team at a cost of 50,000 to 100,000 EA FC Coins. The former Aston Villa attacking midfielder is known for his creative mindset and quick on-pitch decision-making. As a result, the inclusion of this promising midfielder should create a new wave of hype among EA FC gamers.

This article explores leaked details of the EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC in Ultimate Team servers.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@AsyFutTrader (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC has been leaked on social media

Emi Buendia started his youth career playing for the Real Madrid and Getafe youth teams. He later made his way into the Championship with Norwich City, where he spent around three years and has been a key part of the squad, helping them lift the 2018/19 and 2020/21 trophies.

After a few decent seasons for Norwich, Buendia moved to Aston Villa and made several appearances in the Premier League. He's currently on a loan at Bayer Leverkusen. His existing 78-rated common gold isn't usable in any Ultimate Team considering the current meta.

However, based on AsyFutTrader's information, the rumored Emi Buendia's Fantasy FC SBC card might find his place in current meta-based Ultimate Teams. Interestingly, he could also be eligible to receive further updates based on either Aston Villa or Leverkusen's real-life performance.

What could the EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC item look like in Ultimate Team?

Even though we are yet to receive any official information from EA Sports regarding the upcoming promo, AsyFutTrader has predicted that the EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC item will receive a massive 89-rating (overall) with the following attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 88

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 77

Physicality: 82

Apart from the elite-tier attributes, Buendia is rumored to receive Trivela+ and Rapid+. Gamers should be able to exploit his 92 pace with the Rapid+ trait, while his 88 shooting will allow them to utilize the Trivela+ playstyle. With Bayer Leverkusen and Argentina links, he should be suitable for any Bundesliga-heavy Ultimate Team.

How much could the EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC cost?

Currently, the Argentine attacking midfielder doesn't possess any special promo card in this iteration of EA FC. However, if the attributes predicted by AsyFutTrader prove true, the EA FC 25 Emi Buendia Fantasy FC SBC might cost around 50,000 to 100,000 EA FC Coins.

