EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Hungarian legend with a 97-rated version as part fo the ongoing promo. This is only his second promo version of the year, and he now has the stats and traits required to be a top-tier striker in the current meta.
The former Real Madrid striker was previously included as a TOTY Icon in the Team of the Year promo. However, this 95-rated item has now fallen behind the power curve. The 97-rated EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC will make him a viable option once again.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Rooney SBC, the EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- João Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeira: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: Pancho
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 7: League Legend
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 9+10: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 11+12+13: 92-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 14: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- John Arne Riise: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
The EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Ferenc Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 680,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated striker who has 99 shooting, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Rapid+ and First Touch+. These traits will make him a lethal striker under the FC IQ system.