EA FC 25 George Best Future Stars Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA Sports will reportedly introduce the George Best Future Stars Icon SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team, according to a recent leak by X/FifatradingRomania. United's former #7, a Northern Ireland and Manchester United legend, already has a base icon card that fits perfectly into the game's current meta.

If the rumor holds true, the incredibly skillful dribbler will get his first-ever Future Stars icon card with the potential to be a completely broken item in-game. This article will highlight everything that has been leaked about the EA FC 25 George Best Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FifaTradinRomania. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 George Best Future Stars Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

George Best is one of the finest wingers the sport has ever seen. His sublime dribbling skills were enough to captivate fans in England and worldwide. During his tenure with the Red Devils, he scored 137 goals in 361 appearances.

Currently, the United Legend possesses only one base Icon card with a 90 overall rating. According to FifaTradingRomania's post, the winger will receive a slightly upgraded version in this Future Stars promo. Given the quality on offer, veterans who've acquired around 1 million coins should opt for this SBC. As an additional perk, the likes of Best will provide extra chemistry links to other cards as well.

What could George Best Future Stars Icon SBC look like in Ultimate Team?

The exact attributes for George Best Future Stars Icon SBC are still unknown since EA Sports hasn't announced anything related to the players in the upcoming promo. However, as per FifaTradingRomania, the Northern Irish winger will receive a 91-rated (overall) RW card with the following stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 91

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 58

Physicality: 70

However, FifaTradingRomania hasn't provided any details regarding his PlayStyles+. Considering his current traits, he's likely to receive Technical+ and Quick Step+ playstyle traits. These PlayStyles+ will surely make him a broken dribbler in the current meta.

How much could EA FC 25 George Best Future Stars Icon SBC cost?

Currently, the Northern Irish winger's base Icon card costs around 400,000 EA FC Coins in the EA FC 25 market. Based on his predicted attributes, the George Best Future Stars Icon SBC might cost around 600,000 to 850,000 EA FC Coins. However, we can't confirm anything till EA Sports officially unveils the SBC in-game.

For more information on Future Stars SBC, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

