EA FC 25 guide: How to build the best Arsenal-Spurs squads in Ultimate Team

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team offers a lot of freedom in terms of squad building, which opens up some interesting opportunities. For instance, one can build squads consisting of players from rival clubs, like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (or simply Spurs). The two clubs face each other in the North London derby, and their talented rosters often make for exciting fixtures.
That said, they can also make for competent squads when combined. So, in this article, we will take a look at some of the best Arsenal-Spurs squads in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.
EA FC 25 Ultimate Team guide: How to build the best Arsenal-Spurs squads
Following are four EA FC 25 Ultimate Team squads consisting of players from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, built at different budget limits. Three of them feature players from these clubs' men's as well as women's teams.
Note that players' Transfer Market costs usually keep changing (can increase or decrease) to some extent with time, and the values mentioned ahead only indicate their costs as of this writing.
Arsenal-Spurs squad 1: Budget around 50k coins
This squad is best for new EA FC 25 players or anyone low on Ultimate Team coins.
- Heung Min Son: 16,000
- Gabriel Martinelli: 2,000
- Leandro Trossard: 2,000
- Declan Rice: 9,000
- Rodrigo Bentancur: 650
- Mikel Merino: 5,000
- Pedro Porro: 2,000
- Gabriel: 7,000
- Cristian Romero: 3,000
- Destiny Udogie: 900
- David Raya: 2,000
Arsenal-Spurs squad 2: Budget around 150k coins
Beginners and intermediates shouldn't have much problem putting this squad together either. It features some upgraded player cards.
- Heung Min Son: 16,000
- Bukayo Saka TOTW: 28,000
- Gabriel Martinelli TOTW: 20,000
- Martin Odegaard: 16,000
- James Maddison TOTW: 20,000
- Declan Rice: 9,000
- Pedro Porro: 2,000
- Cristian Romero: 3,000
- Gabriel TOTW: 22,000
- Katie McCabe Centurions: 14,000
- David Raya: 2,000
Arsenal-Spurs squad 3: Budget around 500k coins
This squad ventures into the more expensive budget realm. Earning around 500k coins can take a while, so this team may only be feasible for EA FC 25 Ultimate Team intermediates and veterans to build.
- Heung Min Son TOTW: 180,000
- Bukayo Saka TOTW: 28,000
- Beth Mead Winter Wildcard: 29,000
- Martin Odegaard: 16,000
- James Maddison TOTW: 20,000
- Declan Rice: 9,000
- Pedro Porro Winter Wildcard: 119,000
- Cristian Romero UEL RTTK: 80,000
- Gabriel: 7,000
- Emily Fox NumeroFUT: 13,000
- David Raya: 2,000
Arsenal-Spurs squad 4: Unlimited budget
Building this squad (the best of this list) will only be possible for those with millions of coins in EA FC 25.
- Heung Min Son Winter Wildcard: 1,289,000
- Gabriel Martinelli NumeroFUT: 953,000
- Beth Mead Winter Wildcard: 29,000
- Declan Rice Winter Wildcard: 340,000
- Martin Odegaard Globetrotter: 283,000
- James Maddison NumeroFUT: 35,000
- Pedro Porro Winter Wildcard: 119,000
- Cristian Romero UEL RTTK: 80,000
- William Saliba Thunderstruck: 714,000
- Emily Fox NumeroFUT: 13,000
- David Raya: 2,000
