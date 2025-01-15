EA FC 25 guide: How to build the best Arsenal-Spurs squads in Ultimate Team

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team offers a lot of freedom in terms of squad building, which opens up some interesting opportunities. For instance, one can build squads consisting of players from rival clubs, like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (or simply Spurs). The two clubs face each other in the North London derby, and their talented rosters often make for exciting fixtures.

That said, they can also make for competent squads when combined. So, in this article, we will take a look at some of the best Arsenal-Spurs squads in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team guide: How to build the best Arsenal-Spurs squads

Following are four EA FC 25 Ultimate Team squads consisting of players from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, built at different budget limits. Three of them feature players from these clubs' men's as well as women's teams.

Trending

Note that players' Transfer Market costs usually keep changing (can increase or decrease) to some extent with time, and the values mentioned ahead only indicate their costs as of this writing.

Arsenal-Spurs squad 1: Budget around 50k coins

Best Arsenal-Spurs squad 1/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

This squad is best for new EA FC 25 players or anyone low on Ultimate Team coins.

Heung Min Son : 16,000

: 16,000 Gabriel Martinelli : 2,000

: 2,000 Leandro Trossard : 2,000

: 2,000 Declan Rice : 9,000

: 9,000 Rodrigo Bentancur : 650

: 650 Mikel Merino : 5,000

: 5,000 Pedro Porro : 2,000

: 2,000 Gabriel : 7,000

: 7,000 Cristian Romero : 3,000

: 3,000 Destiny Udogie : 900

: 900 David Raya: 2,000

Arsenal-Spurs squad 2: Budget around 150k coins

Best Arsenal-Spurs squad 2/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

Beginners and intermediates shouldn't have much problem putting this squad together either. It features some upgraded player cards.

Heung Min Son : 16,000

: 16,000 Bukayo Saka TOTW : 28,000

: 28,000 Gabriel Martinelli TOTW : 20,000

: 20,000 Martin Odegaard : 16,000

: 16,000 James Maddison TOTW : 20,000

: 20,000 Declan Rice : 9,000

: 9,000 Pedro Porro : 2,000

: 2,000 Cristian Romero : 3,000

: 3,000 Gabriel TOTW : 22,000

: 22,000 Katie McCabe Centurions : 14,000

: 14,000 David Raya: 2,000

Arsenal-Spurs squad 3: Budget around 500k coins

Best Arsenal-Spurs squad 3/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

This squad ventures into the more expensive budget realm. Earning around 500k coins can take a while, so this team may only be feasible for EA FC 25 Ultimate Team intermediates and veterans to build.

Heung Min Son TOTW : 180,000

: 180,000 Bukayo Saka TOTW : 28,000

: 28,000 Beth Mead Winter Wildcard : 29,000

: 29,000 Martin Odegaard : 16,000

: 16,000 James Maddison TOTW : 20,000

: 20,000 Declan Rice : 9,000

: 9,000 Pedro Porro Winter Wildcard : 119,000

: 119,000 Cristian Romero UEL RTTK : 80,000

: 80,000 Gabriel : 7,000

: 7,000 Emily Fox NumeroFUT : 13,000

: 13,000 David Raya: 2,000

Arsenal-Spurs squad 4: Unlimited budget

Best Arsenal-Spurs squad 4/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

Building this squad (the best of this list) will only be possible for those with millions of coins in EA FC 25.

Heung Min Son Winter Wildcard : 1,289,000

: 1,289,000 Gabriel Martinelli NumeroFUT : 953,000

: 953,000 Beth Mead Winter Wildcard : 29,000

: 29,000 Declan Rice Winter Wildcard : 340,000

: 340,000 Martin Odegaard Globetrotter : 283,000

: 283,000 James Maddison NumeroFUT : 35,000

: 35,000 Pedro Porro Winter Wildcard : 119,000

: 119,000 Cristian Romero UEL RTTK : 80,000

: 80,000 William Saliba Thunderstruck : 714,000

: 714,000 Emily Fox NumeroFUT : 13,000

: 13,000 David Raya: 2,000

Also check: Arsenal vs Spurs: Which is the better team in EA FC 25?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback