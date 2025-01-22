EA FC 25 guide: How to build the best PSG-Manchester City squads in Ultimate Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City are two of the best-rated teams in EA FC 25 from France and England, respectively. The two going up against each other should make for an exciting contest, considering all of the talent on either side. That said, if the two clubs are combined, they could form an even better team, presumably.

So, in this article, we will take a look at some of the best PSG-Manchester City squads to build in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. These builds have been curated at varying budget limits to cater to all players irrespective of their time or experience with the game.

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team: How to build the best PSG-Manchester City squads

Listed ahead are four EA FC 25 PSG-Manchester City squads built within budget limits of 50k, 150k, 500k, and unlimited coins in Ultimate Team. The players' Transfer Market costs mentioned here reflect their values as of this writing, but readers should note that the amounts keep changing (can increase or even decrease) regularly.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

PSG-Manchester City squad 1: Budget limit up to 50k coins

Best PSG-Manchester City squad 1/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team beginners can try building this squad. It is the cheapest of the bunch, but quite competitive nonetheless.

Goncalo Ramos NumeroFUT : 12,000

: 12,000 Jeremy Doku : 800

: 800 Bradley Barcola : 650

: 650 Mateo Kovacic : 900

: 900 Lee Kang In : 650

: 650 Warren Zaire-Emery : 650

: 650 Achraf Hakimi : 3,000

: 3,000 Marquinhos : 9,000

: 9,000 John Stones : 4,000

: 4,000 Nuno Mendes : 950

: 950 Ederson: 13,000

PSG-Manchester City squad 2: Budget limit up to 150k coins

Best PSG-Manchester City squad 2/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

Despite a 100k EA FC 25 coins budget increment, beginners can still give building this squad a shot. However, it may take a bit of time to gather the required funds.

Goncalo Ramos NumeroFUT : 12,000

: 12,000 Ousmane Dembele : 14,000

: 14,000 Phil Foden : 14,000

: 14,000 Bernardo Silva : 14,000

: 14,000 Fabian Ruiz TOTW : 17,000

: 17,000 Kevin De Bruyne : 37,000

: 37,000 Achraf Hakimi : 3,000

: 3,000 Marquinhos : 9,000

: 9,000 Ruben Dias : 13,000

: 13,000 Nuno Mendes : 950

: 950 Ederson: 13,000

PSG-Manchester City squad 3: Budget limit up to 500k coins

Best PSG-Manchester City squad 3/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

This team is more suited for intermediates and veterans, given its cost. It mostly features upgraded EA FC 25 player cards in all departments.

Erling Haaland : 50,000

: 50,000 Ousmane Dembele Trailblazers : 73,000

: 73,000 Savinho Globetrotter : 65,000

: 65,000 Bernardo Silva Winter Wildcard : 88,000

: 88,000 Warren Zaire-Emery Total Rush : 24,000

: 24,000 Kevin De Bruyne : 37,000

: 37,000 Achraf Hakimi : 3,000

: 3,000 Marquinhos Ultimate Succession : 85,000

: 85,000 Ruben Dias : 13,000

: 13,000 Nuno Mendes : 950

: 950 Gianluigi Donnarumma Centurions: 37,000

PSG-Manchester City squad 4: Unlimited budget

Best PSG-Manchester City squad 4/4 (Image via FUTWIZ || EA Sports)

This one is the most expensive and equally effective Ultimate Team squad of the bunch. It costs millions of coins to build, so long-term players should be the ones considering it.

Erling Haaland Winter Wildcard : 1,070,000

: 1,070,000 Ousmane Dembele Globetrotter : 447,000

: 447,000 Phil Foden Thunderstruck : 746,000

: 746,000 Vitinha Winter Wildcard : 192,000

: 192,000 Rodri TOTY : 6,500,000

: 6,500,000 Kevin De Bruyne Thunderstruck : 1,049,000

: 1,049,000 Kyle Walker NumeroFUT : 1,909,000

: 1,909,000 Ruben Dias : 13,000

: 13,000 Marquinhos Ultimate Succession : 85,000

: 85,000 Nathan Ake FC Pro Live : 149,000

: 149,000 Gianluigi Donnarumma Centurions: 37,000

Also check: PSG vs Man City: Which is the better team in EA FC 25?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback