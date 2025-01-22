EA FC 25 guide: How to build the best PSG-Manchester City squads in Ultimate Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City are two of the best-rated teams in EA FC 25 from France and England, respectively. The two going up against each other should make for an exciting contest, considering all of the talent on either side. That said, if the two clubs are combined, they could form an even better team, presumably.
So, in this article, we will take a look at some of the best PSG-Manchester City squads to build in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. These builds have been curated at varying budget limits to cater to all players irrespective of their time or experience with the game.
EA FC 25 Ultimate Team: How to build the best PSG-Manchester City squads
Listed ahead are four EA FC 25 PSG-Manchester City squads built within budget limits of 50k, 150k, 500k, and unlimited coins in Ultimate Team. The players' Transfer Market costs mentioned here reflect their values as of this writing, but readers should note that the amounts keep changing (can increase or even decrease) regularly.
PSG-Manchester City squad 1: Budget limit up to 50k coins
EA FC 25 Ultimate Team beginners can try building this squad. It is the cheapest of the bunch, but quite competitive nonetheless.
- Goncalo Ramos NumeroFUT: 12,000
- Jeremy Doku: 800
- Bradley Barcola: 650
- Mateo Kovacic: 900
- Lee Kang In: 650
- Warren Zaire-Emery: 650
- Achraf Hakimi: 3,000
- Marquinhos: 9,000
- John Stones: 4,000
- Nuno Mendes: 950
- Ederson: 13,000
PSG-Manchester City squad 2: Budget limit up to 150k coins
Despite a 100k EA FC 25 coins budget increment, beginners can still give building this squad a shot. However, it may take a bit of time to gather the required funds.
- Goncalo Ramos NumeroFUT: 12,000
- Ousmane Dembele: 14,000
- Phil Foden: 14,000
- Bernardo Silva: 14,000
- Fabian Ruiz TOTW: 17,000
- Kevin De Bruyne: 37,000
- Achraf Hakimi: 3,000
- Marquinhos: 9,000
- Ruben Dias: 13,000
- Nuno Mendes: 950
- Ederson: 13,000
PSG-Manchester City squad 3: Budget limit up to 500k coins
This team is more suited for intermediates and veterans, given its cost. It mostly features upgraded EA FC 25 player cards in all departments.
- Erling Haaland: 50,000
- Ousmane Dembele Trailblazers: 73,000
- Savinho Globetrotter: 65,000
- Bernardo Silva Winter Wildcard: 88,000
- Warren Zaire-Emery Total Rush: 24,000
- Kevin De Bruyne: 37,000
- Achraf Hakimi: 3,000
- Marquinhos Ultimate Succession: 85,000
- Ruben Dias: 13,000
- Nuno Mendes: 950
- Gianluigi Donnarumma Centurions: 37,000
PSG-Manchester City squad 4: Unlimited budget
This one is the most expensive and equally effective Ultimate Team squad of the bunch. It costs millions of coins to build, so long-term players should be the ones considering it.
- Erling Haaland Winter Wildcard: 1,070,000
- Ousmane Dembele Globetrotter: 447,000
- Phil Foden Thunderstruck: 746,000
- Vitinha Winter Wildcard: 192,000
- Rodri TOTY: 6,500,000
- Kevin De Bruyne Thunderstruck: 1,049,000
- Kyle Walker NumeroFUT: 1,909,000
- Ruben Dias: 13,000
- Marquinhos Ultimate Succession: 85,000
- Nathan Ake FC Pro Live: 149,000
- Gianluigi Donnarumma Centurions: 37,000
