EA FC 25 Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has finally released the Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC in Ultimate Team right before the EA FC 25 TOTY reveal. Gamers can now access the Netherland’s iconic #6 by completing certain tasks. The Dutch Destroyer already has a tradable version in-game. However, now he’s up for grabs for everyone. His Prime Hero card features exceptional attributes across the board, making him one of the highly sought-after defenders.
This article will cover everything from all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC in Ultimate Team.
All tasks of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC
Much like any other Hero SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (11 in this case) to get their hands on EA FC 25 Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC in Ultimate Team servers. Here are the straightforward stipulations:
Task 1: Premier League
- Premier League Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85
Task 2: Top Form
- Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85
Task 3: 85-Rated Squad
- Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85
Task 4: 86-Rated Squad
- Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86
Task 5: 86-Rated Squad
- Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86
Task 6: 87-Rated Squad
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87
Task 7: 87-Rated Squad
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87
Task 8: 87-Rated Squad
- Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87
Task 9: 88-Rated Squad
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88
Task 10: 88-Rated Squad
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88
Task 11: 88-Rated Squad
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC
Note that, the prices of the fodder (cheapest players) cards mentioned below are subject to change. Based on that, the overall cost of completing every task will also deviate. Hence, we can’t mention any confirmed price to complete the Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC.
Here’s the list of fodder cards:
Task 1: Premier League
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Daphne Corboz: 82
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Ismael Bennacer: 83
- Gabriel: 86
- Joshua Kimmich: 86
- Milos Kerkez TOTW: 87
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
Task 2: Top Form
- Mary Earps: 86
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Bruno Fernandes: 87
- Hakan Calhangolu TOTW: 87
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Fabian Ruiz: 82
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Joshua Kimmich: 86
- Douglas Luiz: 86
- Emily Van Egmond: 82
- Ismael Bennacer: 83
Task 3: 85-Rated Squad
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Lucas Paqueta: 82
- Daphne Corboz: 82
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Ismael Bennacer: 83
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Milos Kerkez TOTW: 87
- Yann Sommer: 87
Task 4: 86-Rated Squad
- Ismael Bennacer: 83
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Pau Torres: 82
- Daphne Corboz: 82
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Bruno Fernandes: 87
- Mike Maignan: 87
- Declan Rice: 87
- Mary Earps: 86
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Milos Kerkez TOTW: 87
Task 5: 86-Rated Squad
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Mike Maignan: 87
- Declan Rice: 87
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Pau Torres: 82
- Bruno Fernandes: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Gabriel TOTW: 87
- Mary Earps: 86
Task 6: 87-Rated Squad
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Hannah Blundell: 84
- Patri Guijarro: 88
- Federico Dimarco: 84
- Leah Galton NumerFUT: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 84
- Emiliano Martinez: 87
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Jan Oblak: 88
Task 7: 87-Rated Squad
- Yui Hasegawa: 84
- Phil Foden: 88
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 84
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Emiliano Martinez: 87
- Patri Guijarro: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Pernille Harder: 84
Task 8: 87-Rated Squad
- Artem Dovbyk: 84
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Leah Galton NumerFUT: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Hakan Calhangolu TOTW: 87
- Yui Hasegawa: 84
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Patri Guijarro: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
Task 9: 88-Rated Squad
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Patri Guijarro: 88
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Gerard Moreno: 83
- Jessica Naz NumeroFUT: 89
- Billy Gilmour NumeroFUT: 89
- Duvan Zapata: 83
Task 10: 88-Rated Squad
- Leah Galton NumeroFUT: 89
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 89
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Billy Gilmour NumeroFUT: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Domenico Berardi: 83
Task 11: 88-Rated Squad
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 89
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Jessica Naz NumeroFUT: 89
- Billy Gilmour NumeroFUT: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Martin Odegaard: 89
The overall cost to complete the Jaap Stam Prime Hero SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team is around 925,850 EA FC Coins. It’ll be available in-game until March 2025.
Like the existing tradable card, Stam’s card features a Bruiser+ playstyle trait, making it one of the most effective last-man defenders in the current meta, especially in 1v1 scenarios. Moreover, it can easily fit as a CB into anyone’s Ultimate Team due to its links to the Premier League and the Netherlands.
