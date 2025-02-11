EA FC 25 Jess Park Future Stars SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released EA FC 25 Jess Park Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to access an exclusive card of the 23-year-old female English winger. The newly introduced player card is the second special item for the promising young blood.

Previously, EA Sports released an 87-rated Inform card for Park. However, her Future Stars card features a better overall. Considering her recent achievements, the SBC item mirrors her real-life flair as an emerging talent in the Barclays Women's Super League (BWSL).

This article will explore all the necessary details such as tasks and their cheapest solution to complete the Jess Park Future Stars SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions EA FC 25 Jess Park Future Stars SBC

Tasks to complete Jess Park exclusive SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Croix Bethune FS SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (one in this case) to unlock the EA FC 25 Jess Park Future Stars SBC item. The TOTW (Team of the Week) card requirement might affect the overall pricing to complete the SBC. Apart from that, these should be the optimal fodder to access the card:

Task 1: Jess Park

England Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Iago Aspas: 84

Glodis Viggosdottir: 84

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Maghnes Akliouche TOTW: 86

Benjamin White: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Kieran Trippier: 83

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Khadija Shaw: 86

The overall cost to complete EA FC 25 Jess Park Future Stars SBC is around 49,750 EA FC Coins. Considering the decent attributes, the price is quite reasonable.

EA FC 25 Jess Park Future Stars SBC: Review

Jess Park's latest SBC attributes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Initially, Jess Park's 79-rated common gold card wasn't that effective in the EA FC 25 meta. However, the freshly introduced 88-rated RW card possesses a few decent attributes, such as 90 pace and 92 dribbling.

The SBC item also features a Trickster+ playstyle trait, which might not be as effective as it should be due to her 4-star skill moves. On top of that, her 82 shooting and 84 passing ratings are extremely ordinary since there are several better options available in the current meta. To be precise, the SBC is not worth completing.

Gamers using top-rated BWSL players including Lauren James and Lucy Bronze might utilize the Jess Park Future Stars card on their Ultimate Team. However, she won't be effective due to her poor passing and shooting attributes across the board.

If gamers want to exchange their extra player cards, they might opt for this high-rated fodder under 55,000 EA FC Coins.

For more Future Stars SBC-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

