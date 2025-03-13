  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Mar 13, 2025 01:11 GMT
The latest evo is now live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest evo is now live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has finally released EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution, allowing player cards to boost their overall attributes across the board by sending them to the in-game training camp. From pace and dribbling to shooting and defending, this paid EVO upgrades the stats to convert player cards into complete players. This evolution costs approximately 250 EA FC Points or 50,000 EA FC Coins to complete.

Ad

This article will explore the best players to use, upgrade levels, and more about the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution guide.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution

The new evolution requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The new evolution requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

These are the requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Min 75
  • Overall: Max 88
  • Pace: Max 98
  • Shooting: Max 98
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • Defending: Max 98
  • PlayStyles+: Max 2

The requirements are quite straightforward and open up a huge pool of player cards.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution

Even though there are no certain position requirements, a few player cards will provide gamers the best results after undergoing EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Ad
  • Theo Hernández: 87
  • Danny Da Costa: 88
  • Neymar: 88
  • Tijjani Reijnders: 88
  • Kenny Dalglish: 88
  • Callum Hudson-Odoi: 88
  • Lilian Thuram: 88
  • Justin Kluivert: 88
  • Declan Rice: 88
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Yaya Touré: 87
  • Rafael Leão: 88
  • Jota: 88
  • Adama Traoré: 88
  • Hakan Çalhanoğlu: 90

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution

The EVO offers different upgrades (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO offers different upgrades (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution offers two simple upgrades. Apart from the basic stat upgrades, it also provides one PlayStyle+ to make the card relevant in the current meta. Here are the upgrades:

Ad

Level 1 Upgrades

  • Overall: 2 (Max 90)
  • Shooting: 5 (Max 88)
  • Passing: 5 (Max 88)
  • Dribbling: 5 (Max 88)
  • PlayStyles+: Trickster+ (Max 2)

Level 2 Upgrades

  • Overall: 3 (Max 90)
  • Pace: 5 (Max 92)
  • Defending: 5 (Max 85)
  • Physical: 5 (Max 85)
  • Skills: 4 (Max 5)

For this particular EVO, there are no traditional challenges. Instead, gamers must wait for the required days for their player cards to evolve. That said, here are the challenges:

Level 1 Challenges:

  • Wait for two days

Level 2 Challenges:

  • Wait for seven days

For more EVO guides, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी