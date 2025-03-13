EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has finally released EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution, allowing player cards to boost their overall attributes across the board by sending them to the in-game training camp. From pace and dribbling to shooting and defending, this paid EVO upgrades the stats to convert player cards into complete players. This evolution costs approximately 250 EA FC Points or 50,000 EA FC Coins to complete.

This article will explore the best players to use, upgrade levels, and more about the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution guide.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution

The new evolution requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution:

Overall: Min 75

Overall: Max 88

Pace: Max 98

Shooting: Max 98

Dribbling: Max 98

Defending: Max 98

PlayStyles+: Max 2

The requirements are quite straightforward and open up a huge pool of player cards.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution

Even though there are no certain position requirements, a few player cards will provide gamers the best results after undergoing EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Theo Hernández: 87

Danny Da Costa: 88

Neymar: 88

Tijjani Reijnders: 88

Kenny Dalglish: 88

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 88

Lilian Thuram: 88

Justin Kluivert: 88

Declan Rice: 88

Keira Walsh: 85

Yaya Touré: 87

Rafael Leão: 88

Jota: 88

Adama Traoré: 88

Hakan Çalhanoğlu: 90

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution

The EVO offers different upgrades (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 25 Late to the Party Evolution offers two simple upgrades. Apart from the basic stat upgrades, it also provides one PlayStyle+ to make the card relevant in the current meta. Here are the upgrades:

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 90)

Shooting: 5 (Max 88)

Passing: 5 (Max 88)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 88)

PlayStyles+: Trickster+ (Max 2)

Level 2 Upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 90)

Pace: 5 (Max 92)

Defending: 5 (Max 85)

Physical: 5 (Max 85)

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

For this particular EVO, there are no traditional challenges. Instead, gamers must wait for the required days for their player cards to evolve. That said, here are the challenges:

Level 1 Challenges:

Wait for two days

Level 2 Challenges:

Wait for seven days

For more EVO guides, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

