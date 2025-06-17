EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Serbian defender with a brand new special item that allows him to play in the midfield. He can not only play as a central defensive midfielder but also as a right-back on the virtual pitch, making him extremely versatile in the current meta.
The former Manchester United superstar is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history. However, the EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC explores the more creative side of his abilities.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the previously released David Beckham SBC, the EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- João Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeira: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Duvan Zapata: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Nagasato: 83
- Aymeric Laporte: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
Task 4: Vida
- Manchester United players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Casemiro: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 5: Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Yui Hasegawa: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Kim Min Jae: 83
Task 6: League Finesse
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Lautaro Martinez: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 7: League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
The EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC can be made a bit cheaper using untradeable TOTS or Shapeshifters items from your clubs.
EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Nemanja Vidic Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 320,000 coins. This is reasonable for a 95-rated player who can play as a CDM, CM, and RB on the virtual pitch. His amazing stats, five-star weak foot, and Playstyles will make him exceptional in all his valid roles under the FC IQ system.