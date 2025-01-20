EA FC 25 TOTW 19 predictions, featuring Foden, Nunez and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 19 roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and the lineup could contain boosted versions of players like Phil Foden and Darwin Nunez. These two superstars led their teams to glory under different circumstances, with the former contributing to a massive win, while the latter scored late winners in a very close game.

With Team of the Year being live in Ultimate Team, there is very little hype around Team of the Week players. However, the EA FC 25 TOTW 19 roster could change things, as it can include some massive names like Foden and Nunez. These Premier League stars are extremely popular on the virtual pitch, and their boosted items will be usable in the current meta of the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on real-life performances.

Foden and Nunez could headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 19 roster

Both Foden and Nunez have been criticized in recent times due to their lack of form. However, they recently turned things around and showcased why they are regarded as top-tier Premier League footballers, helping their teams achieve glory and potentially earning a spot in the EA FC 25 TOTW 19 squad.

Manchester City has been extremely inconsistent this season. While they are unlikely to retain their Premier League title, their recent 6-0 win against Ipswich could signal a change in their fortunes. Phil Foden scored two goals and provided an assist in this fixture, potentially earning his latest special version in Ultimate Team.

Phil Foden (Image via EA Sports)

Darwin Nunez was the hero in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Brentford. The Uruguayan striker scored two late goals to secure three points for the league leaders, helping them maintain dominance at the top of the table. He already has a Centurions SBC version in Ultimate Team, and his inclusion in EA FC 25 TOTW 19 could improve him.

Darwin Nunez (Image via EA Sports)

In La Liga, Real Madrid overtook rivals Atletico Madrid and claimed the top spot in the league table with a 4-1 win against Las Palmas. While Kylian Mbappe scored two goals, he is already part of the TOTY promo and is unlikely to receive a TOTW version. Their captain, Lucas Vazquez, is the more probable candidate, as the Spaniard provided two important assists in this fixture.

Lucas Vazquez (Image via EA Sports)

Bayern Munich maintained their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Wolfsburg. German midfielder Leon Goretzka scored two goals and is likely to be part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 19 squad. He recently received a 90-rated NumeroFUT item, but his Team of the Week item would be amazing in-game as well.

Leon Goretzka (Image via EA Sports)

Reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen are not far behind Bayern in the league table, with their recent 3-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach keeping them in the title race. Florian Wirtz was the star of the show here, scoring two goals and providing an assist to showcase why he is amongst the best players in the world at the moment.

Florian Wirtz (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are plenty of exciting candidates for the EA FC 25 TOTW 19 lineup.

