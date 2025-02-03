EA FC 25 TOTW 21 predictions, featuring Dembele, Lewandowski, and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 21 players will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and players like Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski could potentially headline the roster. These superstars led their teams to victory with their goal-scoring performances in their respective leagues, and that could probably earn them special versions on the virtual pitch.

Both FC Barcelona and PSG are in the hunt for the title in the LaLiga and the Ligue 1, respectively. While the former is third in the league, the latter is at the top of the table. Both Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski were star performers who could earn a spot on the EA FC 25 TOTW 21 roster.

Dembele and Lewandowski could spearhead the EA FC 25 TOTW 21 squad

Dembele and Lewandowski already possess special versions in Ultimate Team, with the Frenchman having a Globetrotters and a Trailblazers item, while the Polish striker has a Total Rush and a NumeroFUT version.

While their potential Team of the Week items will not be on par with these promo cards, their inclusion in EA FC 25 TOTW 21 will provide gamers with a cheaper special version for their squads.

FC Barcelona closed the gap between them and Real Madrid in the league table with a 1-0 win against Alaves. Robert Lewandowski scored the sole goal of the fixture. The Polish striker is the top scorer in La Liga this season so far and could receive another boosted version in the upcoming Team of the Week.

Robert Lewandowski (Image via EA Sports)

PSG fortified their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a 5-2 win against Brest. French winger Ousmane Dembele scored three goals in this fixture and will be amongst the favorites to earn a spot in the EA FC 25 TOTW 21 lineup.

Ousmane Dembele (Image via EA Sports)

AS Monaco also had an impressive showing in Ligue 1, securing a 4-2 win against Auxerre. Their new signing Mika Biereth was the star of the show in this clash, scoring a hat-trick and potentially earning his second Team of the Week version in Ultimate Team this season.

Mika Biereth (Image via EA Sports)

In the Premier League, Arsenal dominated reigning champions Manchester City in a 5-1 win, with Kai Havertz putting in a solid performance. Not only did the German striker score a goal and provide an assist, but he was also useful during defensive scenarios due to his physical stature. Havertz, who already has a Road to the Knockouts version in Ultimate Team, could earn his first Team of the Week item with this performance.

Kai Havertz (Image via EA Sports)

Nottingham Forrest continued their impressive run of form with a massive 7-0 victory against Brighton. Their star striker Chris Wood was the top performer, scoring three goals and helping his side stay in the race for Champions League qualification.

He has been in sublime form this season and previously received a POTM SBC for his efforts as well. He is also likely to feature in EA FC 25 TOTW 21.

Chris Wood (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are plenty of popular names who are in the running to be featured in this upcoming Team of the Week.

