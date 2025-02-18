EA FC 25 TOTW 23 predictions featuring Marmoush, Diani, and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 23 squad will be revealed soon by EA Sports, and Ultimate Team fan favorites like Omar Marmoush and Kadidiatou Diani are excellent candidates to be part of the roster. These attacking stars led their teams to victory in their respective leagues with their goal-scoring performances, potentially earning overpowered boosted versions on the virtual pitch.

Marmoush and Diani already possess multiple special items in Ultimate Team this year. While the former is a brand-new signing for Manchester City and could receive his first special item for his new club, the latter is an established star for the Lyon women's team. Both players could potentially headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Marmoush and Diani could spearhead the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 lineup

Team of the Week players have now started to receive two PlayStyle+ traits in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, boosting their viability in the game's current meta. This will make the special versions of Omar Marmoush and Kadidiatou Diani even more exciting if they are included in EA FC 25 TOTW 23.

Omar Marmoush joined Manchester City in the January transfer window from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Egyptian forward scored his first hattrick for his new side against an impressive Newcastle United side, leading them to a 4-0 win and possibly earning a spot in the upcoming Team of the Week.

Omar Marmoush (Image via EA Sports)

Arsenal kept their title hopes alive by securing a 2-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League, with Mikel Merino scoring both goals. The Spanish midfielder has a base overall rating of 85 in the latest title, so a special version could boost him even further and make him a top-tier midfielder in Ultimate Team.

Mikel Merino (Image via EA Sports)

Brighton shocked Chelsea in their latest fixture, winning with a 3-0 scoreline. Yankuba Minteh scored two goals in the match and is in the running to receive a spot on the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 roster. He is one of the very few silver items to already possess a PlayStyle+ trait, which could make his potential special item even more impressive.

Yankuba Minteh (Image via EA Sports)

The Lyon women's team is regarded as one of the most dominant sides in the sport, and their recent 7-0 win against Guinkamp showcased their attacking abilities.

Kadidiatou Diani was the star of the show, scoring three goals and potentially earning a spot in EA FC 25 TOTW 23. She already has an amazing RTTK item in Ultimate Team, and this TOTW version could be just as overpowered.

Kadidiatou Diani (Image via EA Sports)

FC Barcelona Femini also maintained their dominant lead at the top of the Liga F table, winning 5-1 against Madrid CFF. Their star centre-back, Mapi Leon, was excellent in this fixture, being defensively consistent while also scoring a goal and providing an assist. Her potential TOTW item could rival her NumeroFUT version, making her a top candidate for the future Team of the Week selection.

Mapi Leon (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 lineup could feature some massive names.

