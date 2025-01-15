EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released one of the most unique EVOs ever in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch. This is the first of a possible six EVOs that gamers can use to create their very own Team of the Year defender, making it an extremely exciting addition.

The Team of the Year promo will be live soon in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has started releasing content to build hype for the event. The EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution provides a massive pace boost to a centre-back of your choice, and fans will be able to chain future EVOs to upgrade them even further.

To unlock this EVO, fans must complete the Daily Login Upgrade at least once and claim their reward from the Objectives section in Ultimate Team.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution:

Overall: Max 87

Position: CB

Total positions: Max one

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max one

Pace: Max 86

These lenient stipulations will allow fans to choose between a wide variety of players to upgrade using this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution

Buongiorno can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

Here are some of the best options who meet these requirements and can be boosted:

Raphael Varane: 87

William Saliba: 87

Alessandro Buongiorno: 87

Jaap Stam: 87

Nemanja Vidic: 87

Marc Guehi: 87

Sol Campbell: 87

Jonathan Tah: 87

Eder Militao: 86

Ledley King: 86

All these players will get a significant pace boost that enhances their viability on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system. They will also be eligible for future chain EVOs to upgrade them even further.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Mentality Monster EVO, the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution has just two levels. Here are the upgrades provided by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Position CDM

Sprint Speed +20

Acceleration +15

Level 2 upgrades:

Acceleration +15

Sprint Speed +20

Relentless PlayStyle

Holding+ role

Deep Lying Playmaker Role

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, these challenges are really easy, and the boosts offered make the EVO worth completing, especially with five similar Evolutions arriving soon in Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback