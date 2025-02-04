EA FC 25: What is the FC Pro Open Champion's formation?

Anders "Vejrgang" Vejrgang has recently won an EA FC 25 tournament named FC Pro 25 Open after beating Italian EA FC player Obrun2002. The 19-year-old prodigy started his FIFA career at an early age (14) and captivated the community with his precise skills. As a favorite to win the cup, Vejrgang didn't disappoint fans and dismantled opponents with his unpredictable playstyle. Having defended his FC Pro Championship title by winning the Open series, everyone's interested in knowing which formation was his key to being the S-tier tourney champion.

While Anders is quite famous for using the classic 4-4-2 Flat formation in EA FC 25, certain tweaks made him the Open Series champion. We finally have the exact tactics the 19-year-old champion used during his matches in the playoffs stage, thanks to X/Fut24News.

We explore Vejrgang's custom tactics in the 4-4-2 Flat setup and what made it so special under the brand-new FC IQ system.

Vejrgang's 4-4-2 Flat Custom Tactics in EA FC 25

Andreas Vejrgang won his third S-Tier tournament trophy in the last seven months, and his most recent win was against Obrun2002 in the FC Pro 25 Open. The 19-year-old Danish prodigy secured a victory against the Italian EA FC Pro with a 5-4 scoreline at the end of 90 minutes. As a defending champion, Vejrgang maintained an exceptional form and exploited his mechanical precision with his trusted 4-4-2 Flat formation.

When it comes to Pro championships, players tend to use different types of formations which they usually operate around a playmaker CAM or pivot CDM players on the virtual pitch. However, Vejrgang is best known for using that classic 4-4-2 Flat formation in EA FC 25 during professional matches. It's one of the most balanced and unpredictable formations in-game. On top of that, it's quite wide and known for its flexibility.

What's special about 4-4-2 Flat formation?

4-4-2 Flat formation in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the traditional formations in EA FC 25, the 4-4-2 Flat formation offers immense flexibility when it comes to individual player roles. It is considered one of the earliest formations.

The striker duo in front usually poses constant threats to the opponent's defense line, while the inverted wingers (LM and RM) can create chaos down the wings. The four midfielders in the center ensure no space is left for the opponent to occupy during counterattacks. Lastly, the four-at-the-back setup is already quite effective in real-life and virtual pitches.

Regardless of the formation's pros and cons, Vejrgang used a few custom tactics that made it so special in such a big stage of an EA FC 25 tournament. He had some presets on the FC IQ system to utilize each position correctly.

Here's a detailed breakdown of Vejrgang's trusted 4-4-2 Flat formation in EA FC 25 (Custom code: $4?JU?%rvx5):

Attacking area

LST: Advanced Forward+++ role with an Attack focus

Advanced Forward+++ role with an Attack focus RST: Advanced Forward+++ role with an Attack focus

Midfield

LM: Inside Forward++ role with a Balanced focus

Inside Forward++ role with a Balanced focus LCM: Playmaker++ role with an Attack focus

Playmaker++ role with an Attack focus RCM: Playmaker++ role with an Attack focus

Playmaker++ role with an Attack focus RM: Inside Forward++ role with a Balanced focus

Defense line

LB: Fullback++ role with a Defend focus

Fullback++ role with a Defend focus LCB: Defender++ role with a Defend focus

Defender++ role with a Defend focus RCB: Defender++ role with a Defend focus

Defender++ role with a Defend focus RB: Fullback++ role with a Defend focus

Goalkeeper

GK: Goalkeeper++ role with a Balaned focus

The Build-Up style is set to Balanced and the Defensive Approach is set as High. Vejrgang maintains a line height of 70 to 75. In such a setup in EA FC 25, the forward duo operates as advanced forwards to pose constant threats on the opponent's backline and look for open spaces to exploit.

Meanwhile, LM and RM act as the inverted wingers with a balanced focus. They'll cut inside the penalty box to make the final box or shoot. Both CMs will operate as playmakers with an attack focus. These two players will always look for creative opportunities to help the forwards and will go out of position to prevent the opponent's counterattacks. They can roam freely outside the opponent's penalty box.

The sidebacks will maintain the defense line and often push forward to give the number advantage to their team in the midfield area. Lastly, both the CBs will act as normal defender roles with a defend mentality.

That's all we should know about Vejrgang's 4-4-2 Flat formation custom tactics in EA FC 25.

