  EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive: Competitive vs Authentic gameplay, new mechanics, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 22, 2025 17:12 GMT
EA FC 26 Gameplay details have been revealed (Images via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive, providing gamers with detailed insight into all the changes and new features being implemented on the virtual pitch in their upcoming title.

There are a lot of key aspects to take away from this massive release. Not only have the developers addressed issues that have plagued the community for years, they have completely separated gameplay into two types: Competitive and Authentic. All the details regarding these features have been explained in the latest EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive:

The EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive has been released on social media

There are three key talking points discussed in the EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive. These include the separation of Competitive and Authentic gameplay, changes to gameplay fundamentals and addressing community feedback. This article will provide details regarding all these topics.

Competitive vs Authentic Gameplay

This is arguably the biggest change mentioned in the EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive when it comes to the overall footballing experience. EA Sports has separated gameplay presets for online and offline play, with Ultimate Team and Clubs having the Competitive Gameplay type while Career Mode has the Authentic Gameplay type.

Competitive Gameplay is aimed at providing fast-paced action with quicker animations and less reliance on AI defending. This will add a new skill-driven element by making gameplay more responsive and explosive. Passing will be quicker, goalkeeper deflections will be safer and dribbling will provide more control in this mode.

Meanwhile, the Authentic Gameplay presents a more realistic and slower version of the game. The player animations, visuals and general speed of gameplay will provide an accurate football simulation experience for offline game modes.

Gameplay Fundamentals

The developers have made a host of changes to gameplay aspects like passing, shooting, dribbling and goalkeeping. They have also promised more responsive gameplay across all game modes in the EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive.

Dribbling has been tweaked to be quicker and less sluggish, especially for agile players. The speed and precision for grounded passes and through balls has also been improved. The difference in speed between defenders and attackers will also be more differentiated to provide a balanced experience without either being overpowered.

Goalkeepers have received a host of improvements. The machine learning system implemented by EA Sports aims to make these shot-stoppers smarter and more responsible when it comes to positioning, parrying shots and deflections. The EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive also showcases a new Be A Goalkeeper feature where fans can step into the shoes of a goalkeeper in the Rush game mode.

Some other massive gameplay changes mentioned in the EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive include new roles like Box Crasher and Ball Playing Goalkeeper, new PlayStyles like Gamechanger and Precision Header, as well as the removal of Timed Finishing. With low driven shots reverting back to the old ways of pressing shoot twice, Timed Finishing has been removed for the first year since its introduction in FIFA 19.

Community Feedback

EA Sports has made it a priority to listen to the feedback of their playerbase and make changes accordingly. This includes the issue of bouncebacks and failed tackles, which has been a complaint amongst gamers for a long time. The EA FC 26 Gameplay Deep Dive promises to fix this issue with improved tackling animations.

The overpowered Trivela shot has also been nerfed, as only players with the Gamechanger PlayStyle will be able to perform this maneuver.

Fans also have a host of new accessibility options, including the ability to remove shadows from stadiums and the brand new High Contrast Mode.

Shivanshu Raturi

