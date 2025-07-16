EA FC 26 reveal trailer: All new features announced

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 reveal trailer on social media, providing fans with insight into all the new features and changes being implemented in the upcoming installment of their flagship football simulation series.

Reveal trailers from previous years were often just cinematic videos released to hype up the upcoming title, but the developers have taken community feedback into consideration and showcased some impressive new features that could make EA FC 26 the most exciting release in the history of the franchise.

The EA FC 26 reveal trailer highlights new features and changes to gameplay, game modes and more

Fans have been complaining about various issues regarding gameplay and the stale nature of key game modes in EA Sports FC titles for a while. With the latest EA FC 26 reveal trailer, EA Sports aims to showcase all the changes that could make this the most refreshing virtual footballing experience yet.

The trailer covers various aspects of the game, including overhauls to gameplay mechanics, improved AI, new gameplay features, additions to game modes like Ultimate Team and much more. These are all the key inclusions:

Gameplay overhaul

The developers have taken community feedback into account to provide a more enjoyable gaming experience in EA FC 26. This includes more responsive dribbling, sharper movement and improved goalkeeper AI. There will also be several new game mechanics like the low driven power shot, new skill moves like the Trickster Rainbow Flick, new roles under the FC IQ system and new PlayStyles like Enforcer, Aerial Fortress and Precision Header.

Two distinct gameplay presets

EA Sports believes that personal preference is the key to an enjoyable gaming experience. They have implemented this idea in EA FC 26 by offering two different gameplay presets: Competitive and Authentic. While the former will offer fast-paced action with faster passing, more controlled dribbling and smarter keeper rebounds, the latter aims to provide a realistic experience with a slower and more lifelike pace.

The Competitive preset will be used for PvP game modes like Ultimate Team and Clubs, while the Authentic preset will be used in Career Mode.

Ultimate Team improvements

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular game mode in the EA Sports FC franchise, and EA FC 26 could make it more engaging than ever before. This game will mark the return of Tournaments, which fans have been demanding for years. The addition of Live Events will also include themed competitions and content to keep fans grinding on the virtual pitch.

A major new feature is the addition of the Challengers game mode within Ultimate Team. This will be a second-tier weekend competition similar to Champions, but will be available exclusively for players in lower Rivals divisions.

Career Mode changes

FC 25 introduced Icons to Player Career Mode, allowing gamers to step into the shoes of legendary players like Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo Nazario. EA FC 26 will add Heroes into the mix as well. Fans will also be able to play through real-life scenarios and alternative storylines that can span over short durations or multiple seasons.

The immersion offered by Career Mode will be boosted by changes to team tactics, as new managers will implement different tactics and dynamics when they take over at a club.

Clubs

Clubs is one of the most entertaining social gaming experiences in the series, and it will be even better in EA FC 26. Gamers will be able to earn rewards all year with Live Events keeping the experience fresh and engaging via varying challenges and entry requirements. The revamped Be-A-Goalkeeper system will also allow fans to play as the goalkeeper in Clubs Rush.

