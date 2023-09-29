EA FC Tactical on Android: Features and pre-registration

EA FC Tactical for Android ushers fans into the future of mobile football gaming. This ground-breaking title puts turn-based gameplay, authentic player selection, and extensive customization at your fingertips. It allows gamers to dive into the most recent 23/24 season, starring Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk. In this game, you can create your squad, make tactical decisions in real-time, and feel the thrill of football in a whole new way.

Pre-registrations for EA FC Tactical have been started, and you can be among the first to experience its gameplay.

Features of EA FC Tactical

With the most recent 23/24 season added to EA FC Tactical, football fans on the Android platform can expect a genuine and hyper-real experience. Here's what it offers:

Turn-based authenticity

EA FC Tactical's turn-based gameplay is one of its most notable aspects. This novel approach enables players to compete in intense strategy-based football matches, with their tactical decisions having a direct impact on these games' outcomes. This turn-based approach gives players a new and interesting way to enjoy virtual football.

Dream team building

This game allows players to assemble their squad by selecting players from the world's most popular leagues and clubs. Its roster features a diverse range of authentic football personalities, from stars like Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk to rising stars like Jude Bellingham.

This fantasy team-building feature adds a dimension of personalization by allowing gamers to design a club that reflects their football inclinations.

Player progression and customization

EA FC Tactical goes beyond squad selection by including a comprehensive player progression system. Players can train their team to learn skill moves and unlock attributes for improved performance.

Moreover, they can personalize their rosters with things such as stadium designs, uniforms, and balls. This level of customization allows gamers to add a personal touch to the gameplay based on their specific tastes.

Real-time tactical adjustments

The ability to make tactical changes in-game in real-time adds a strategic element to EA FC Tactical. Players can survey the field, appraise their opponents' strengths and weaknesses, as well as adjust their plans accordingly. This dynamic decision-making ability produces a more engaging and immersive football experience.

Authentic player selection

EA FC Tactical includes actual football players from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A. The introduction of well-known names such as Son Heung-min and Federico Chiesa improves the game's realism by allowing players to compete with and against their favorite football stars.

Wide range of playable modes

To accommodate varied playstyles, the game includes a wide variety of playable modes — ranging from online-friendly matches and World Tours to rigorous online competitions such as Rank matches, Leagues, and Guilds. This content ensures that there is always a new obstacle to face, keeping the gaming experience exciting and fresh.

Time-limited matches and drills

Time-limited matches and drills offer training experiences for participants wishing to improve their talents and improve their teams. These dramatic cut-scenes not only help gamers get better but also show off dazzling skills that can be used to shock opponents on the field.

How to pre-register for EA FC Tactical on Android

Here's how you pre-register for this title:

On your Android phone, access the Google Play Store.

Search for "EA FC Tactical," and then click "Pre-Register" on the game's page.

When prompted, confirm to receive updates.

